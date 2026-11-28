The Carlson Center in Fairbanks is hosting the Black Friday Shopping Expo this weekend, an opportunity for local vendors to connect with Interior shoppers.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Starting Friday and running through Sunday, the Carlson Center in Fairbanks is hosting the Black Friday Shopping Expo, an opportunity for local vendors to connect with Interior shoppers for the holiday season.

The event, organized by the Alaska Gun Collectors Association and Fairbanks Market and Events, is now in its seventh year. According to AGCA Executive Director Jeremy Wise, the annual expo typically sees between 3,000–5,000 attendees, with proceeds going toward scholarship and scholastic programs for Alaska youth.

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“You get to get out, and you can do some of your local shopping, support local businesses and at the same time, you’re helping raise money for kids,” Wise said. On the floor, vendors offer a variety of items, including clothing, food, art, firearms and cultural items. North Pole resident Melanie Swanson, Co-Owner of Asgard Accessories, has been selling her company’s Nordic-themed items at the Black Friday Shopping Expo for at least four years.