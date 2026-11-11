Carlsbad’s 2-year-old Wildland restaurant fine-tunes its dinner menu

The 2-year-old restaurant-bar-bakery is now leaning into seasonal Italian cuisine in the evenings

Spaghetti Alla Chitarra, a squid ink pasta and seafood dish on the new Italian-California dinner menu at Wildland restaurant in Carlsbad. has opened four successful restaurants on a short stretch of State Street in Carlsbad Village: Campfire, Jeune et Jolie, Wildland and Lilo.

Beside offering exceptional food, drinks, service and design that have helped earn the company two Michelin stars , its success can also be attributed to strong branding. Campfire is a live/wood-fire-focused restaurant. Jeune et Jolie is a tasting-menu restaurant that combines French nouvelle cuisine with California ingredients. Lilo is a 24-seat counter-style California-inspired progressive fine-dining restaurant.

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And Wildland is known as the company’s all-day restaurant-bakery-bar. Worthwhile Hospitality co-founders and partners John Resnick and Eric Bost say they’re grateful the public recognizes Wildland for its operating hours, but now they want the 2-year-old restaurant to have a more distinct culinary brand like its three sister locations. Resnick, Worthwhile’s CEO, opened Campfire in 2016, followed by Jeune et Jolie in December 2018.

Worthwhile Executive Chef Bost came on board in mid-2020 and together he and Resnick opened Wildland in December 2024 and Lilo in April 2025. Resnick said that in recent months he and Bost have made several changes at Wildland, a supersize restaurant that offers walk-up counter service during breakfast and lunch hours and traditional sit-down service with an expanded menu during dinner hours.

About 2-1/2 months ago, Bost introduced a new dinner menu at Wildland that leans deeper into Italian cooking than before.

“There is a difference between the daytime viewpoint and the nighttime viewpoint, where it is probably California-Italian-Mediterranean in the day and then Italian-Californian at night,” Bost said. The new menu is divided into five sections, spuntini , antipasti , pasta, secondi and pizza, plus a separate dessert menu. All of the dishes have Italian names, but they celebrate seasonal California ingredients.

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Jacob Ruck, who has served as Chef de Cuisine at Jeune et Jolie for the past five years, has been promoted to the position of Culinary Director for both Jeune et Jolie and Wildland. Bost has also added two full-time pasta makers to the Wildland staff. Wildland also has new dinner plateware designed to complement the menu, and the restaurant’s center bar has been transformed from a walk-up station to an expanded tabletop bar with dinner seating.

Bost and Resnick recently talked about some of guest favorites on the new Wildland dinner menu. House-baked focaccia with whipped mascarpone and agrodulce peppers is the most popular item on the new Italian-California dinner menu at Wildland restaurant in Carlsbad. Created by Wildland Head Baker James Belisle, this popular Italian flatbread is ordered by virtually every dinner party as a meal-starter.

“It’s got great olive oil, it’s light and airy and has a good bit of rosemary on it. With the side of the whipped ricotta and Agrodolce peppers, it’s a delicious way to start the meal,” Bost said. Similar to a crustless quiche in texture, it’s a baked custardlike dish served with a salad of bitter greens frisee and black truffle. Bost said the dish is not something American diners know well, but it’s a fun and light shareable plate.

Resnick calls the sformato “a sleeper” menu item that diners are hesitant to try but appreciate when they do.

“That one is really so delicious. I love it a lot. It’s a team favorite. ”This shareable starter of locally farmed wax beans is topped with bagno cauda, a warm Italian dipping sauce usually made with garlic and anchovies.

Wildland has replaced the anchovies with miso, and added Calabrian breadcrumbs and shaved Parmesan. Bost said: “I think this dish is in the DNA of how we cook and we just love vegetables. It seems to be one people enjoy. We love it.

”This pasta is hand-stuffed with a mix of Taleggio cheese, winter squash and brown butter, then topped with aged balamic vinegar and Parmesan Reggiano.

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“The squash filling is the star, but this kind of sweet autumn flavor profile works well,” Bost said. : Squid ink chitarra pasta is topped with locally caught spiny lobster, green tomatoes, fennel pollen, garlic, chives and herbs. Bost said diners are responding to this dish very well. Gamberi, a wood oven-roasted blue prawn and ‘Nduga sausage dish on the new Italian-California dinner menu at Wildland restaurant in Carlsbad.

Large blue prawns are wood oven-roasted and served with spicy Italian ‘Nduja sausage and topped with salsa verde, lemon and breadcrumbs.

“It has an approachable flavor profile and it’s a fun, shareable secondi,” Bost said. Grilled swordfish served with mild Castelvetrano olives and parsley gremolata.

“That fish is already the star, so the green olive condiment works well and doesn’t overpower it. ” Besides making seasonal changes to the Wildland dinner menu in the coming months, Resnick said the restaurant’s wine program will soon be expanded by Michelin-recognized Savannah Riedler, the wine director for Lilo and Wildland.

“We’ll be diving deeper and deeper into a more robust wine program which we’re very excited about. It makes a lot of sense, especially with the new focus on Italian and California cooking,” Resnick said. For most of its existence, the restaurant group Resnick and Bost oversee had no official name.

A few months ago, they came up with, which they say represents their shared outlook on business and life, and that philosophy is shared with their more than 250 employees.

“The name Worthwhile is kind of what we try to do every day for our team and our guests to make sure the time they spend with us is time well spent and that the time is worthwhile. That drives everything we do,” Resnick said.

“The time that our guests spend with us we measure in hours. The time that our team spends with us is measured in years. But we try really hard to maek sure that everyone’s time is really well spent. ”Breakfast and lunch/brunch: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; dinner: 4:30-9 p.m. daily