Carlos Vives Announces Tour Eternos 2026

Spanish singer Carlos Vives is set to embark on a new tour called Tour Eternos 2026, which will kick off on December 9 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The trek will make stops in cities including Houston and Dallas before concluding on December 19 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

The Spanish singer Carlos Vives is set to embark on a new tour called Tour Eternos 2026 , which will kick off on December 9 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The trek will make stops in cities including Houston and Dallas before concluding on December 19 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The tour is being promoted by Live Nation and promises a completely reimagined live experience featuring songs from Vives' upcoming album alongside his greatest hits. The show will feature a stunning stage design and new musical arrangements in a deeply personal performance where the voice, interpretation and connection with the audience will take center stage.

The tour is a turning point in Vives' artistic journey, showcasing a timeless and sophisticated musical direction that blends classic influences with modern production. In addition to the tour, Vives is also preparing to release a new studio album. The singer, who has had a 25-year career and has had Billboard Hot Latin Songs No. 1 hits like Quién Me Iba a Decir and Esclavo de Sus Besos, is excited about the upcoming projects, particularly the live concerts.

Vives participated in the 2026 Billboard Latin Women in Music special in April, where he mentioned that he is preparing the album title, the album cover and the start of the tour, which will not begin in his country but in Latin America. The tickets for the Tour Eternos 2026 will be available this week, starting with a fan presale on Wednesday (June 3).

Additional presales will take place throughout the week before the general sale, which starts on Friday (June 5) at 10 a.m. local time. The tour will also include performances of the Chicago 30th Anniversary Tribute at the 2026 Tonys, where P!nk, Queen Latifah and Whitney Leavitt will perform.

The tour dates are as follows: Dec. 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The WilternDec. 10 - El Cajon, CA - The MagnoliaDec. 18 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock LiveDec. 19 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Cente





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Carlos Vives Tour Eternos 2026 Live Nation Chicago 30Th Anniversary Tribute 2026 Tonys

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