Carlos van der Sloot's Marriage to Figueroa Shattered by 2023 Divorce Rumors

After a decade of prison life, former Natalee Holloway suspect Carlos van der Sloot reportedly filed for divorce from wife Gisela Figueroa, raising questions about their private family life.

In 2023, reports surfaced that former Natalee Holloway suspect Carlos van der Sloot had sent divorce papers to his wife Gisela Figueroa, a claim that has never been publicly corroborated by either party. The alleged filing occurred almost a decade after the couple married inside the walls of Peru's maximum‑security Piedras Gordas prison, a fact that has drawn intense media scrutiny as van der Sloot sits behind bars for successive convictions.

Timeline of a Prison Marriage

Van der Sloot was arrested in May 2010 for the murder of 21‑year‑old business student Stephany Flores Ramírez, an event that triggered a lengthy incarceration. While awaiting trial, he met Gisela Figueroa in July 2010, when she visited a cousin in the same facility. The connection blossomed quickly; Figueroa began appearing twice a week, bringing homemade meals and emotional support to her imprisoned partner.

Also read Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Sloot Admits Killing Her in Plea Deal

On July 4, 2014, the couple performed a wedding ceremony inside the prison's chapel, a rare ritual permitted by Peruvian authorities. At the time, Figueroa was already seven months pregnant with their daughter Dushy. Just three months later, on September 28, 2014, Dushy was born in a hospital nearby. The newborn's name was said to honor van der Sloot's grandmother, an intimate detail that highlighted the personal life that survived the confines of incarceration.

Divorce Rumors Surface Amid New Legal Proceedings

In 2023, van der Sloot was extradited to the United States on federal wire‑fraud and extortion charges linked to a separate meeting with a bank executive. During transfer, he reportedly mentioned his daughter and his desire to maintain certain personal freedoms, including keeping a pet rabbit in prison. He allegedly claimed the animal had scratched his daughter's face, prompting a dramatic claim that he "tore the rabbit's head off." These statements, while unverifiable, underscored his continued preoccupation with family matters even while on the run for financial crimes.

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Concurrently, unverified rumors suggested that van der Sloot had filed a divorce petition against Figueroa. Media outlets reported that he sought separation almost ten years after the underground wedding. No official court documents have confirmed the split, and neither van der Sloot nor Figueroa has addressed the allegation in public statements, adding to the mystery surrounding their domestic situation.

Impact on the Van der Sloot Family and Public Perception

The potential divorce has profound implications for Dushy's legal status and future. As the child of a convicted murderer and a woman residing in Peru, the daughter faces uncertain guardianship and possible state involvement. Additionally, any divorce filing could affect van der Sloot's legal strategy in the United States, where his criminal reputation dominates courtroom narratives.

For the public, the rumors feed ongoing fascination with van der Sloot's personal life, shaping his narrative beyond the high‑profile Natalee Holloway case. The combination of prison life, film documentaries, and legal intrigue keeps the story in the spotlight, illustrating how a single individual can influence cross‑border criminal discourse and social media speculation.

Next Steps and Legal Uncertainties

Until a court docket confirms an official divorce, the status of Gisela Figueroa and her daughter remains speculative. Meanwhile, van der Sloot continues to face wire‑fraud, extortion, and previously denied murder charges in the United States. Any court decision regarding separation could create new legal avenues for both parties, potentially involving international custody hearings or asset division.

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As investigations proceed, journalists and legal analysts will monitor any official filings to ascertain whether an actual divorce has been processed or whether the rumors are merely media speculation. The outcome will ultimately shape the future of the van der Sloot family and influence public perception of one of the most enduring criminal cases of the early twenty‑first century.