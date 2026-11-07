Carlos Lasso Releases 'Fragile Objects' Album Featuring 'Superpoder' Written for Girlfriend Isidora Vives

Carlos Lasso debuts his new album Fragile Objects in Hostile Environments, a 11-track pop project released by Lasso Party and Interscope Records on November 6.

Carlos Lasso officially released his latest musical project, Fragile Objects in Hostile Environments, on Friday, November 6. This 11-track album marks a significant artistic evolution in the singer's pop sound. It delves into complex themes of love, heartbreak, and the inherent contradictions found in human relationships. The release arrives under the banner of Lasso Party, with exclusive licensing handled by Interscope Records. It stands as his first project since separating from Universal Music Mexico. This label had been responsible for his previous successful endeavors and hit singles. The record combines previously released singles with entirely new compositions to create a cohesive narrative. It showcases a transition from his earlier work to a more mature and nuanced musical identity. The album includes known hits alongside fresh tracks that define his new chapter.

The compilation features a strategic mix of known and fresh material for his global audience. Listeners are introduced to singles like p0rn0grafía, superpoder, Tu Lunar, and ¡¡¡FELIZ ANIVERSARIO!!! Alongside these established hits, the album presents new tracks such as preguntas que me hago, Perdóname por esta canción, and PESADILLAS. PESADILLAS serves as the oldest song on the record, while ¡¡¡FELIZ ANIVERSARIO!!! is the newest addition. Two notable collaborations anchor the album's high production value. The focus track Borracho Otra Vez features Spanish singer Ana Mena. Another key track, Ojalá Que No Te Quiera Nadie, includes a feature from Nina. Carlos Lasso describes this collection as rich in nuances and textures. The record showcases catchy lyrics delivered through his distinctive sweet, raspy pop-rock voice.

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Produced by Manuel Lara, the album was born from a prolific and turbulent period in Lasso's career. The singer revealed that he wrote approximately 200 songs during this specific timeframe. He noted that he had never created so much music in his entire life before this burst of creativity. This intense output was necessitated by a mandatory cool-off period. He was leaving his former record label, which prevented him from releasing music immediately. During this restricted window, Lasso focused entirely on writing and composition. He described the emotional landscape of this period as fluctuating between intense sadness and profound happiness. From the initial pool of 200 compositions, he carefully selected the 20 best tracks. With assistance from friends and colleagues, he further refined the selection. This process finalized the 11 songs that make up the final tracklist for this release.

The title Fragile Objects in Hostile Environments serves as a dedication to anyone attempting to achieve their dreams. Lasso explains that the fragile objects represent these dreams, while the hostile environment is the world that receives them. He describes a world that often tells individuals they are not good enough. It suggests there are already too many like them, or conversely, that there are too few. Lasso elaborates that the album captures the daily struggle of asserting that what one is doing is amazing. It is about the determination to convince the world of one's worth. This philosophy underpins the lyrical content, which explores resilience. It highlights the strength required to maintain creative and personal ambitions against external skepticism. The album reflects a battle for artistic validation and personal identity. It resonates with listeners navigating their own professional and personal challenges.

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Borracho Otra Vez was one of the first songs Lasso selected for the album due to its direct and powerful chorus. Originally starting with a low-energy vibe reminiscent of Post Malone, producer Manuel Lara insisted on elevating the track. Lara urged him to make it a festival-ready anthem that fans could scream to. The final version features a crossed harmony in the chorus that Lasso highly praises. He noted the song feels like two songs combined into one seamless piece. The second part he referenced is called Voy a Recordarte Más Tiempo del Que Te Conocí. Lasso added a part C to the song, resulting in the line I'm Going to Remember You Longer Than I Knew You. This line ties into the chorus's theme of drunken apologies. It creates a poetic synthesis of longing and regret that defines the song's emotional core. The track showcases his ability to blend different musical energies effectively.

Ojalá Que No Te Quiera Nadie is the most special and honest song Lasso has ever written. The track stems from a real-life experience where everything clicked with a woman who lived on the other side of the planet. The song explores the frustration of a perfect connection hindered by geographic distance. It deals with incompatible life paths and the fear of never finding someone like that again. Written rapidly in Madrid with songwriter Pablo Luis Cebrián Valera, the song came out like vomiting. It was created in super fast speed with a prominent Spanish songwriter. Lasso and Valera connected very quickly during the process. That was the first song they made together in collaboration. Lasso loves the song for its power and soulful interpretation. It carries a heavy emotional weight that listeners can easily relate to. It represents the pain of long-distance unrequited or complicated love.

Another deeply personal track allowed Lasso to initiate a relationship with his girlfriend, Chilean actress Isidora Vives. While staying at a house in Chile as friends, she requested he write a song on the spot. He had never done this before, but the immediate creation marked the beginning of their romantic relationship. He wrote Superpoder right in front of her in just 10 minutes. The song contains the line If I could have a superpower, I'd want you to love me. He finished the song as a clear message to win her over as a girlfriend. She asked who the song was for, and he confirmed it was obviously for her. This moment added a layer of real-world significance to the album's romantic themes. It shows how music can directly impact his personal life and relationships.

The song p0rn0grafía was created while Lasso was in the shower at a hotel in Miami. He had to rush to the studio for a show the next day during a tour. He decided to do some sessions because he loves writing. He called his friends and producers Orlando Vitto and Renzo Bravo. He also invited Colombian songwriter Valentina Rico to join the session. He came to them with the melody and the lyric your mouth with mine, like pornography. He felt this song was different because of how people received it. It was one of the most successful ones with the best numbers. This song had everything he wanted people to know would be in his new album. It featured a new sound, mature topics, and improved vocal performance. He considers it a great first single that defines his new direction. It remains a fan favorite when he performs the track live.

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Perdóname por esta canción holds special significance for Lasso, particularly for its bridge section. He added a part C to the song, resulting in the line I'm Going to Remember You Longer Than I Knew You. This line ties into the chorus's theme of drunken apologies. It creates a poetic synthesis of longing and regret. The song comes straight from the soul and is a very legacy ballad. It was originally going to be part of an album Lasso wanted to create with Cami. That project did not come to fruition due to scheduling conflicts. The song was left behind but remained a personal favorite. It talks about asking forgiveness from someone he no longer has contact with. It breaks the fourth wall by acknowledging the breakup directly. Every time listeners hear it, they are reminded of his regret. The song went through many modifications but ended up exactly like the demo. He wrote it with Raquel Sofía, with whom he has written countless songs. This track demonstrates his versatility in emotional balladry. It completes the narrative arc of his latest artistic endeavor. The album stands as a testament to his growth and honesty.