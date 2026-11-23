Carlos Gu calls Jaime Winstone extraordinary after their Strictly Come Dancing elimination. The couple faced injury and dance-offs before Blackpool. An audio scandal also marred the live broadcast.

Carlos Gu, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, has publicly praised actress Jaime Winstone following their elimination from the competition. He described Winstone as extraordinary and acknowledged the difficulty of her experience on the show. Gu stated that her time in the ballroom was cruel despite her incredible efforts. The couple was voted off as the eighth pair to leave the series. They lost the final dance-off to Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington on Sunday.

Gu shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram after their exit. He highlighted Winstone's strength in facing multiple challenges throughout the contest. The dancer noted that she endured significant physical pain and repeated eliminations. He wrote that she stood tall with her head held high despite these hardships.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Eliminates Jaime Winstone Amid Phone Audio Investigation

Five Dance-Offs Marked Turbulent Journey

Winstone and Gu participated in a total of five dance-offs during their run. Gu emphasized the back-to-back nature of these high-pressure competitions. He noted that four of these occurred consecutively before their final departure. This intense schedule tested the endurance of both partners significantly. Winstone also suffered a specific injury that impacted her performance.

Earlier in the month, Winstone tore an abdominal muscle during training. She was forced to withdraw from one live show due to this injury. The EastEnders star described that week as hard and frustrating for her. She managed to return to the dancefloor just one week before reaching Blackpool. This comeback demonstrated her commitment to the competition and her partner.

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Personal Tributes Highlight Artistic Connection

In his social media post, Gu called Winstone the artist he could only have wished for in a partner. He expressed pride in their shared experience and called it once in a lifetime. The couple performed a Samba together in the historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Gu described Winstone as a free spirit, referencing their dance to the song Freedom. He promised to watch her shine in her future creative endeavors.

Gu also shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photographs with his followers. These images captured moments from their training and their final performance. He thanked Winstone for her resilience and passion for dance. The professional dancer stated that he fought for her and felt for her struggles. His words emphasized a deep respect for her work ethic and personality.

BBC Investigation Launches Over Audio Incident

The Blackpool Special of Strictly Come Dancing was also marred by a technical controversy. The BBC and Lancashire Police launched an investigation into an audio disruption during the live show. A mobile phone played inappropriate sex noises from the audience. Judge Motsi Mabuse appeared distracted by the sound coming from behind her. She paused the broadcast and stated that the noise did not originate from her.

Presenter Emma Willis issued an on-air apology at the end of the episode. She addressed viewers who heard the audio disruptions and any offense caused. A BBC spokesman apologized to viewers and confirmed the investigation was underway. The incident occurred while judges were providing feedback to Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington.

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Remaining Contenders and Next Steps

Several other couples remain in the Strictly Come Dancing competition. Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Carson Kressley are still participating. Dog trainer Graeme Hall and content creator John Nellis are also still in the hunt. EastEnders actress Lacey Turner and Olympic skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker continue their journey. The remaining pairs face further challenges as the series progresses toward the final.