Carlos Gu praises Jaime Winstone's resilience after their Strictly Come Dancing elimination, citing her injury battles and five dance-offs during a turbulent journey.

Professional dancer Carlos Gu has publicly described the experience of Jaime Winstone on Strictly Come Dancing as cruel, offering a heartfelt tribute to his celebrity partner immediately following their joint elimination from the competition. The pair were voted off as the eighth couple to leave the ballroom, marking a steep conclusion to their partnership that had fought fiercely to remain in the contest.

Gu took to Instagram to share his final thoughts on their journey, highlighting the significant physical challenges Winstone faced throughout the series. He specifically noted that the actress endured a turbulent path marked by a torn abdominal muscle and an unprecedented five consecutive dance-offs, yet she maintained her dignity and strength until the very end.

Also read Kai Widdrington Returns to Strictly Come Dancing After Illness

The couple ultimately faced elimination after losing the critical dance-off against Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington. This defeat ended Winstone's bid to reach the final, capping a season where she had previously been forced to withdraw from a live show due to her injury, though she recovered to dance just before the teams advanced to the iconic Blackpool special event.

Gu shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photographs from their training, culminating in their final performance at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. He expressed pride in their Samba routine, calling the opportunity a once-in-a-lifetime experience that allowed them to showcase their artistic synergy while honoring Winstone as his ideal partner and a free spirit akin to their song Freedom.

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In his message, the professional dancer referred to Winstone as an extraordinary woman whose resilience and passion for dance inspired him during their time together. He assured her that he would continue to support her career in the creative industry and promised to watch her shine in future projects, stating he had no doubt she would fly high in the industry.

The recent Blackpool Special episode was also marred by technical issues that sparked immediate controversy among viewers. During a feedback segment, judge Motsi Mabuse appeared distracted by an audible disruption coming from the audience area behind her, which presenter Emma Willis later apologized for on air as an offensive audio breach.

The BBC launched an investigation into how a mobile phone playing explicit noises managed to broadcast during the live transmission, with the corporation issuing a statement apologizing to any viewers offended. This technical glitch occurred alongside the high-stakes results, drawing attention away from the eliminations.

As the competition moves forward, several notable figures remain in the contest. The remaining couples include Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Cach Mercer, dog trainer Graeme Hall, content creator John Nellis, EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, and Olympic skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker.

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While Winstone and Gu have exited the competition, their partnership remains defined by the intense physical and emotional journey they shared. Gu's tribute serves as a final acknowledgment of the effort required to compete at such a high level under constant public scrutiny and physical strain.

The elimination underscores the brutal nature of the competition, where even the most resilient participants can fall victim to the cumulative pressure of repeated dance-offs and injury management. Gu's open criticism of the process as cruel reflects the heavy toll the format can take on contestants.