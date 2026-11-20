Carlos and Alexa PenaVega discuss their commitment to equality, quitting porn, and preparing for their fourth child in a candid new interview.

Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega have opened up about the transformative changes in their marriage, revealing how the actor completely stopped watching porn when their relationship began. The couple, who are currently expecting their fourth child, discussed the challenges and triumphs of maintaining a healthy partnership on a recent television appearance.

Cease of Porn Viewing Without Discussion

During the Thursday, November 19, episode of their show, Alexa PenaVega, 38, recalled that Carlos PenaVega, 37, had "just stopped it" without the pair ever formally discussing his previous viewing habits. She expressed profound gratitude for this unilateral decision, noting that she felt lucky to witness such immediate dedication to their union. Carlos confirmed he has not resumed the habit even during periods of marital tension, citing a deep desire to honor and respect his wife.

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Carlos explained that he feared disappointing Alexa if he returned to those old behaviors. He stated that losing her trust and respect would feel like losing something irreplaceable, which motivated him to stay committed to his new standard of conduct within the marriage.

Equal Partnership and Name Change Commitment

The couple emphasized their dedication to achieving total equality in their relationship, a commitment they demonstrated by changing their names to reflect this balance. Alexa PenaVega, previously married to Sean Covel from 2010 to 2012, began her relationship with Carlos PenaVega in 2012 after his previous marriage ended. Carlos proposed in September 2013, leading to a marriage that has since produced three children and a fourth expected arrival.

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This shift toward equality extends beyond their surname to their daily interactions and responsibilities. The couple views their partnership as a sacred bond that requires continuous effort and mutual respect to maintain its integrity over time.

Porn as Infidelity and Unrealistic Expectations

Carlos PenaVega considers pornography a form of infidelity, arguing that it fosters unrealistic expectations about relationships and intimacy. He noted that as time has passed without viewing adult content, he has become a better partner, while Alexa added that avoiding such material helped correct initial misconceptions about real-life sexual dynamics.

Carlos admitted that seeing women use their bodies for financial gain now makes him feel disgusted and sad, a stark contrast to his previous attitudes. He described himself as a "very sexual person" but emphasized that his priorities have shifted significantly since becoming a father, leading him to reject content that objectifies individuals.

Trust, Transparency, and Spiritual Guidance

While acknowledging that marriage is a beautiful and holy institution, the couple admitted to experiencing bumps along the way. Alexa stressed that while trust can be maintained at a certain level, full transparency might not always be achievable or desirable for every couple. She noted that she places a high value on privacy, suggesting that some aspects of one's history are best left unexamined to preserve relationship stability.

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Carlos offered advice to others struggling with similar issues, suggesting they evaluate their sexual relationship with their spouse as a starting point. He recommended turning to spiritual guidance, stating that giving the struggle to God is essential for those seeking to overcome these challenges. The couple's candid discussion highlights their ongoing journey toward mutual respect and spiritual growth.

Fourth Pregnancy and Future Plans

As Alexa PenaVega prepares for the arrival of their fourth child, the couple reflects on the lessons learned from their past experiences. They continue to navigate the complexities of modern marriage with honesty and a commitment to personal improvement. Their story serves as a public testament to the power of change and dedication within a long-term partnership.

The PenaVega family remains focused on building a supportive environment for their growing number of children. Their openness about previously private struggles aims to provide guidance and hope to other couples facing similar hurdles in their own relationships.