Carlos Alcaraz Wows With Dramatic Buzz Cut at U.S. Open 2025

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz debuted a new shaved head for his first match at the U.S. Open 2025, alongside a newly evolved game strategy.

Carlos Alcaraz made a bold statement at the U.S. Open 2025, debuting a dramatic buzz cut for his August 25th match against Reilly Opelka. The Spanish tennis star was unrecognizable on the court at New York City's USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, sporting a completely shaved head. His deep-colored roots were still slightly visible beneath the fresh buzz cut . This striking new look generated a buzz among fans who took to social media to express their surprise.

Many admitted to doing a double take upon seeing Alcaraz's transformation. Alcaraz's new look wasn't the only thing new game this year. The 2022 U.S. Open champion, who became the youngest man to ever achieve that feat, revealed he has also adopted an evolved game strategy for this year's tournament. In an interview published on August 25th, Alcaraz acknowledged that he needs to make some improvements to maintain his position at the top of the game. While he was tight-lipped about the specifics of these changes, he hinted that fans would have to watch his matches to see them in action. 'There are also some more specific things that I’m working on, but I won’t tell you about that,' Alcaraz said. 'But yeah—a lot of players have noticed my ups and downs in matches and it’s something that I’m working on.





