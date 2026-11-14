Carlo Ancelotti and Raphinha Sent Off After Brazil Loss to Japan

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha received red cards following a 3-2 friendly defeat by Japan in Singapore, citing controversial refereeing decisions by Jansen Foo Chuan Hui.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha were issued red cards following the conclusion of a 3-2 friendly match against Japan at the National Stadium in Singapore on November 14, 2026. The dismissals occurred during a heated confrontation between Brazil ian players and officials, which required security personnel to enter the pitch to separate the teams.

Referee Controversy and Red Cards

Singaporean referee Jansen Foo Chuan Hui dismissed both Ancelotti and Raphinha after they protested the match outcome. Ancelotti explained that the referee cited his inability to control the bench as the reason for the sending-off, noting that multiple players had entered the field during the altercation.

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The incident unfolded in the closing moments after Japan secured a 3-2 victory with a late goal. Security staff intervened to restore order after Brazil players aggressively confronted the match officials. The events highlighted significant tension between the Brazilian delegation and the officiating team.

Inciting Incident in Stoppage Time

The immediate trigger for the unrest was Japan stoppage-time winner scored by Tatsuhiro Sakamoto. Sakamoto lifted the ball over Brazil goalkeeper Pedro Morisco after Japanese captain Takumi Minamino had retained possession despite multiple challenges on Brazil midfielder Joao Gomes.

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Referee Jansen Foo Chuan Hui allowed play to continue despite Brazilian appeals for a foul on Joao Gomes. The goal was subsequently confirmed by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, but Brazilian protests persisted. The decision to permit the goal led to the chaotic scenes that resulted in the red cards.

Stakeholder Reactions and Officiating Criticism

Carlo Ancelotti criticized the referee's inexperience in managing high-level matches after the game. He stated that while the result was disappointing, the referee did not blow the whistle to stop play despite clear infractions. Ancelotti believed Jansen Foo Chuan Hui lacked the necessary experience to handle the pressure of the encounter.

Raphinha apologized for his behavior but expressed frustration over perceived refereeing errors. The Barcelona star argued that Japan's opening goal involved a handball by Takumi Minamino, which he felt should have been penalized. He also noted that a first-half penalty appeal had been incorrectly dismissed by the official.

Match Impact and Future Implications

Japan took a 2-0 lead in the opening twenty minutes through goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura. Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr responded by scoring twice to level the score before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's decisive late strike. The result marks the second time Japan has defeated Brazil 3-2 in eighteen months.

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Brazil had previously won 2-1 against Japan in a last-32 World Cup match earlier in the year. Ancelotti emphasized that the team performed well for seventy minutes and highlighted the promising quality shown by debutants. The manager remains optimistic about the squad's development despite the controversial loss.