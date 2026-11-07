Carlisle Chili’s reopens to busy crowd after crash, vandalism

A day after a former employee was accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a Chili’s restaurant and throwing rocks through its windows, the Carlisle location w

A day after a former employee was accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a Chili’s restaurant and throwing rocks through its windows, the Carlisle location was back open and serving customers — even as its windows and doors remained boarded up.

The restaurant was busy Friday night, with music playing and the parking lot packed. Customers entered through a side entrance because the front door was not accessible.

Also read 'Disgruntled ex-employee' drives stolen car into Chili's, throws rocks at windows: police

“It’s a Friday night tradition,” Hartzell said. “She gets explosion salad. I get a sirloin, she gets a tall blue moon tradition. ” After hearing about the temporary closure, Hartzell said, “I was wondering what it would be reopen.

” Other diners said they were surprised the restaurant reopened so quickly after the damage the day before.

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“Surprised that they were open after yesterday. And for not a lot of people knowing that they are open, the place is pretty packed,” said Sheila Gettle of Carlisle. Rachel Savage of Carlisle said, “I was even more surprised that they were gonna be open today. I figured they would be closed for a long time, so, it’s pretty impressive that they were able to turn it around.

” Savage said her two kids saw the damage on their way back from school the day before and worried they wouldn’t be able to get one of their favorite items.

“They were they were upset, thinking they wouldn’t be able to get chips in ranch for a while. So they were excited that we could come tonight, that they were open,” Savage said.

“It was great, service was excellent,” Gettle said. Hartzell added, “I’m glad. I’m glad. I mean, you know, plywood works.

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Works for me. You got to do what you got to do. ” Employees said they were happy the restaurant was back open after what they described as an exhausting time, and they were thankful no one was hurt. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers.

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