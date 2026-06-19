Carley Fortune Gives Promising Update on Meghan Markle Adaptation After Three Years

Author Carley Fortune reveals that the film adaptation of her novel Meet Me at the Lake, acquired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions, is progressing with a director attached and script revisions underway.

Novelist Carley Fortune has finally provided an update on the page-to-screen adaptation of her novel Meet Me at the Lake, which was optioned by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions in a landmark $2.9 million deal with Netflix.

Three years after the acquisition was announced, fears arose that the project had stalled, but Fortune has now shared a promising update in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on the June 18 episode of Open Book with Jenna. She described the collaboration with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as 'so wild' and revealed that she signed over the rights after a 'really good, long call' with Markle and Archewell film producer Tracy Ryerson.

Fortune emphasized that Markle and Ryerson fully grasped the emotional core of the story, which blends romance with themes of mother-daughter bonds, grief, and mental health. She expressed confidence that the project is 'in good hands,' noting that a director has been attached and the script is undergoing revisions. Despite the close creative partnership, Fortune clarified that her relationship with Markle remains strictly professional, joking that she does not spend weekends with the royal couple.

The novel, published in May 2023, sold 37,000 copies in its first week and follows two strangers who share a transformative day and make a pact that changes their lives. The story features Fern Brookbanks, a woman grappling with her mother's death and her own emotional struggles, and Will Baxter, an idealistic artist. Their intense connection falters when Will fails to show up for their planned reunion a year later.

The book has been praised for its sensitive portrayal of postnatal depression, childhood trauma, and the complexities of love and loss. The Sussexes signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, and while their documentary Harry & Meghan was a hit, other projects like Polo and the cancelled cookery show With Love, Meghan have faced mixed reception. Fortune's update breathes new life into the adaptation, which fans have eagerly awaited





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