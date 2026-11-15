Carla Jeffery Dies at 26: Disney Channel Star's Family and Friends Pay Tribute

Disney Channel alumna Carla Jeffery has died at age 26. Her twin brother and fellow actors share emotional tributes following the tragic loss.

Carla Jeffery, a beloved actress and model known for her work on the Disney Channel, has passed away at the age of 26. Her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, and fellow industry colleagues have issued heartfelt tributes to honor her memory and celebrate the positive impact she had on their lives.

Family and Colleagues Honor Carla Jeffery

Carlon Jeffery revealed the poignant final message he exchanged with his sibling before her tragic death. He shared a screenshot of a text he sent to Carla on Wednesday, September 2, which read, "Hey sis, call me back when you get this." Carlon explained that he was calling simply to check on her well-being. He noted that he knew she would want to see a post featuring the family smiling, laughing, and loving one another, just as she always encouraged them to do. He concluded his social media post by thanking Carla for being such a significant part of his life and reaffirming his eternal love for her.

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Actors Share Emotional Tributes on Social Media

Donnelly, 26, expressed her deep sorrow and admiration for Carla Jeffery in an emotional tribute published via Instagram on September 3. Donnelly wrote that she had been living in a state of denial, waiting for news that might contradict the reality of the loss. She described Carla as a one-of-a-kind individual with a strong will and a contagious laugh that was unmatched. Donnelly emphasized that Carla genuinely cared for the people she loved and was the funniest person she had ever met, always radiating positivity. She stated that she felt incredibly lucky to have known Carla Jeffery and that there was no one else like her in the world.

Talent Agency Expresses Deepest Condolences

A statement released by Jeffrey's talent agency highlighted the close personal bond between the actress and her representation. The agency clarified that Carla was more than just a client; she was considered family. They expressed that their hearts were with Carla's family and loved ones during this devastating time. The representatives respectfully asked that the family be allowed to grieve this unimaginable loss in private. The statement concluded with a wish for Carla to rest beautifully, affirming that her light would never be forgotten by those who knew her.

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Reflecting on a Career in Family Entertainment

Carla Jeffery was part of a generation of stars who appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies. The network featured numerous leading ladies over the years, including Kimberly J. Brown from Halloweentown, Kirsten Storms from Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, Christina Vidal from Brink!, and Hilary Duff from Cadet Kelly. While many of these actresses went on to achieve massive mainstream fame, Carla's career remains a cherished part of the channel's history and the memories of her fans and peers. The tribute by her twin brother and colleagues underscores the lasting impression she made beyond her screen roles.

The Message of Acceptance and Unity

In addition to honoring Carla during the KCAs, Manheim and Donnelly expressed gratitude to their fans for voting for them. They took the opportunity to reinforce the message of the movie they were associated with, stating that they would never forget its core theme. The message centered on acceptance and embracing others, highlighting that differences are superpowers. They encouraged individuals to be unique and be themselves, reflecting the joy and unity that Carla Jeffery exemplified throughout her life and career.