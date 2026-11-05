Carl Robinson Avoids Prison After Weapon Raid Linked to Hunt Syndicate

Organised crime associate Carl Robinson received a suspended sentence after police found weapons at his home during a major raid on the Hunt Syndicate network.

Carl 'The Dread' Robinson, a 49-year-old associate of the Hunt Syndicate, has avoided immediate imprisonment following a police operation that uncovered a collection of offensive weapons at his London property. The arrest occurred during a massive coordinated raid involving approximately 800 officers across multiple counties in September. This operation targeted the wider criminal network linked to suspected boss David 'Long Fella' Hunt, involving HMRC and the Financial Conduct Authority. Robinson pleaded guilty to possessing the weapons, but a judge applied new sentencing reforms to suspend the jail term.

Weapon Discovery During September Raid

On September 29, officers executed a search warrant at Robinson's residence, a five-bedroom country cottage valued at over £1 million. During the search of the kitchen drawer, detectives discovered a blue-bladed karambit knife and two flick knives with black and ivory handles. Prosecutors confirmed that these specific items formed the basis of the charges against Robinson. The discovery was part of a broader investigation into the Hunt Syndicate, which is suspected of finance offences including tax evasion and money laundering.

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Extensive Criminal History Revealed

Robinson has a long and documented history of violence and weapons possession that spans nearly three decades. In 1997, he received a conviction for possessing a firearm. He served two separate 12-month prison sentences in June and July 2006 for carrying bladed articles in public. More recently, on April 8, 2025, police found him with an array of dangerous items, including two samurai swords, knuckle dusters, a tactical K25 knife, a machete, and a baton. He admitted to eight counts of possessing these offensive weapons in a private place in April 2025.

Legal Defenses and Judicial Scrutiny

At Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 1, Robinson pleaded guilty to the latest offences. His defense lawyer, Shila Keshvari, argued that Robinson had attempted to remove all weapons from the home after his 2025 conviction. Keshvari claimed the children used the items for lawful game activity on their farming land, specifically to skin rabbits. However, District Judge Michael Snow rejected the assertion that Robinson was unaware of the weapons' presence. The judge noted that the items were clearly visible in the kitchen drawer and described the explanation as unlikely to be true.

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Sentencing Regime and Overcrowding Rules

Despite Robinson's previous conviction resulting in a 12-month rehabilitation order and fines in June 2025, the judge imposed a 48-week jail term that was suspended. This decision was mandated by a new sentencing regime designed to tackle prison overcrowding. The rules require judges to suspend jail terms of 12 months or less unless exceptional circumstances exist. Judge Snow stated that the weapons, particularly the flick knives and karambit, could cause significant injury or death, but the statutory requirement to suspend the sentence left him with no other legal option.

Connections to Hunt Syndicate and Future Enquiries

Robinson remains on police bail in connection with the wider investigation into the Hunt Syndicate. He is an associate of David Hunt, who has been linked to serious violent crimes, including allegations that he sanctioned a plot to kill three Metropolitan Police officers in 2016. Robinson strongly denied involvement in such a plot when speaking to crime blog The Upsetter, describing Hunt as a recluse enjoying time with his grandchildren. Robinson, known for his dreadlocks and fearsome reputation, faces continued police enquiries regarding finance offences and conspiracy to commit GBH as the investigation progresses.