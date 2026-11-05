Carl Robinson Avoids Jail Despite Weapons Found in Police Raid

Organised crime associate Carl Robinson receives a suspended sentence for possessing offensive weapons after police raids targeting the Hunt Syndicate.

Carl Robinson, a known associate of organised crime figure David Hunt, has avoided immediate imprisonment despite being caught with multiple illegal knives during a major police operation. The 49-year-old, also known by the nickname 'The Dread', appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 1 where he pleaded guilty to charges related to the possession of offensive weapons.

Raid Targets Organised Crime Network

In September, approximately 800 officers conducted a coordinated raid across 24 properties located in London, Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Suffolk. This large-scale enforcement action involved collaboration between Metropolitan Police detectives, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Authorities believe the operation was specifically targeting the Hunt Syndicate, a criminal network linked to suspected boss David 'Long Fella' Hunt.

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The investigation is examining serious financial offences including tax evasion and money laundering, alongside allegations of a conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. Robinson remains one of several individuals placed under police enquiry following these extensive searches. He and 17 other suspects continue to be held on bail while the broader investigation into the syndicate proceeds.

Weapons Seized From Country Cottage

During a search of Robinson's five-bedroom country cottage on September 29, officers discovered three specific items classified as offensive weapons. These included a blue bladed karambit knife and two flick knives, one with a black handle and the other with an ivory handle. Prosecutors stated that all three items were found inside a kitchen drawer at the property, which Robinson shares with his partner and four children.

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District Judge Michael Snow rejected the defence argument that Robinson was unaware of the weapons' presence. The judge noted that the items were clearly visible in the drawer, contradicting claims that they had been forgotten or misplaced. The court heard evidence from photographs showing the distinct appearance of the blades and handles recovered from the residence.

Extensive Criminal History Revealed

Robinson has a long and documented history of violent crime and weapon possession dating back decades. In June 2006, he received two separate 12-month prison sentences for carrying bladed articles in public places. Earlier still, in 1997, he was convicted of possessing a firearm. His recent record includes a significant conviction in April 2025 where he admitted to possessing eight offensive weapons, including samurai swords and knuckle dusters.

That previous case resulted in a 12-month rehabilitation order and fines totaling £4,085 in June 2025. Prosecuting counsel Hale Wheeler highlighted that the majority of Robinson's convictions involve weapons, describing this pattern as a clear aggravating factor in sentencing decisions. The court was shown detailed lists of the tactical knives and batons seized in earlier operations.

Suspended Sentence Due to Overcrowding Rules

Despite the severity of the offences and Robinson's criminal background, District Judge Michael Snow imposed a 48-week jail term that was immediately suspended. This decision was mandated by new sentencing reforms designed to address prison overcrowding. Under the current regime, judges are required to suspend custodial sentences of 12 months or less unless exceptional circumstances exist.

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Defending lawyer Shila Keshvari argued that Robinson had attempted to remove all weapons from his home following his 2025 conviction. She claimed the remaining knives were used for lawful game activity on the farming land where the family lives, suggesting they were used to skin rabbits. However, the judge maintained that the explanation lacked credibility given the visibility of the items.

Judge Snow warned Robinson that the flick knives and karambit could cause significant injury or death if used against anyone. He emphasized that the defendant has a responsibility to teach his children and serve as a role model. The suspension of the sentence highlights the tension between strict legal mandates for reduced incarceration and the need to punish serious repeat offenders effectively.