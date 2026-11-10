Carl Cox Receives OBE for Services to Music in King's Birthday Honours

DJ Carl Cox was awarded an OBE for services to music, presented by Prince William at Windsor Castle in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Techno DJ Carl Cox has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to music in the King's Birthday Honours list announced on Tuesday. Prince William presented the 64-year-old DJ with his award during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, where the two men chatted during the event.

The honour recognises a career that has spanned decades in electronic music. Carl Cox has been nominated for numerous awards over the course of his career, and he is widely known as an Ibiza icon.

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Carl Cox Honoured for Decades of Electronic Music Work

Carl Cox received his OBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle, a formal recognition of his contribution to music. The honour places the DJ among the many public figures recognised in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.

Carl Cox is closely associated with Ibiza, where he hosted a residency known as 'Music is Revolution' every summer season from 2001 to 2016. The residency became one of the defining long-running events of his career on the island.

Shortly after the announcement, Carl Cox shared the news on Instagram. He said he was absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to be awarded an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours List, and he tagged the royal family's official account in his post.

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In his statement, Carl Cox described music as the central part of his life for as long as he could remember. He pointed to his early days behind the decks and his performances on stages around the world as parts of a journey built on passion, creativity, and unforgettable moments.

Carl Cox Thanks Fans, Artists and Industry Teams

Carl Cox said the recognition belonged to everyone who had been part of his career rather than to him alone. He directed thanks to his fans, the artists who had inspired and collaborated with him, and the promoters, crews, and teams working behind the scenes.

He also thanked his family, friends, and the wider electronic music community. He said their belief, dedication, and energy had helped shape every step of his path, and he described the honour as truly humbling for work that had brought him so much joy.

Carl Cox argued that electronic music had given him a purpose, a voice, and a global family. He said he was proud to have played a part in the growth and continued success of the genre, and he thanked everyone who had encouraged him along the way.

Reactions from the entertainment world followed quickly. Television presenter Davina McCall congratulated Carl Cox, calling the honour extremely well deserved, while other well-wishers described him as a legend and an inspiration to the wider music community.

Other Notable Names in the King's Birthday Honours

The King's Birthday Honours list also included several prominent figures from film, fashion, animation, and rock music. Actress Dame Helen Mirren, 81, was made a Companion of Honour for her contribution to drama, a distinction limited to only 65 people at any one time.

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Entrepreneur and celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, was made an OBE for her services to fashion.

Animation pioneers David Sproxton and Peter Lord, the co-founders of the Aardman studio and creators of Wallace and Gromit and Morph, were both knighted for their services to the creative industries and to charity. The pair said the honour was an extraordinary privilege and a complete and utter surprise.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was made an MBE for his services to music and charity. Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley received the same honour for her acting and charitable work.

Writers, Broadcasters and Business Figures Recognised

Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson was recognised in this year's honours, as was fellow author Malorie Blackman, the creator of Noughts and Crosses. Both writers were honoured in the same list as Carl Cox and the wider group of cultural figures.

DJ Judge Jules received an MBE for his services to music, entertainment law, and young people. He said the honour felt like a reward for his industry, placing his recognition alongside Carl Cox within the music category.

Broadcaster and musician Cerys Matthews received an OBE for her services to music, while TV presenter Anneka Rice was awarded an MBE for her work in charity and broadcasting. Entrepreneur Dave Fishwick, who inspired the Netflix film Bank of Dave after setting up his own savings and loans business, also received an OBE.