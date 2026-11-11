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A suspect drove against traffic on Mountain View Corridor on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, while attempting to flee police following an incident in Sandy. The suspect accused of carjacking faces multiple felony charges after fleeing from police while driving the wrong way on Mountain View Corridor.

Gustavo Dee Chavez, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. He faces two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, one count of second-degree felony for receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, and third-degree felony aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm. According to investigators, Chavez originally attempted to steal a car from a woman at gunpoint near 9400 South 700 East in Sandy early Tuesday morning.

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When the victim refused to hand over her keys, Chavez allegedly fire his gun into the ground near her feet, prompting her to give up her keys and run away on foot. Chavez reportedly attempted to flee in the first victim's car, but "for some unknown reason," could not drive off. Chavez fled the scene on foot, eventually stealing a car from a second victim near 9100 South and 150 East, according to arresting documents.

Investigators said Chavez once again threatened the victim at gunpoint until she gave up her car and he drove away. Police were able to track the stolen car using GPS data and found Chavez in Herriman. Herriman officers attempted to stop the car but alleged Chavez fled "at a high rate of speed" while driving south in the northbound lanes.

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Chavez was later found in Saratoga Springs ditching the stolen car in a parking lot of a residence, according to investigators. The car, police report, was found with a different license plate on it and a license plate reported stolen out of Sandy was found inside the car. Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes.

SThe mayors of Hurricane and Bluff said they hadn’t been contacted by the governor’s office despite the state of emergency declaration last week. State officialsA 51-year-old Indianola woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition, Spanish Fork police said. MaA wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said. The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehA Utah mother is asking the state to prioritize trauma-focused treatment for her 17-year-old daughter, who was found in Oregon on Nov. 1.