Caris MI Clarity Test Launches in Britain to Predict Breast Cancer Recurrence

New AI test Caris MI Clarity launches in Britain to predict breast cancer recurrence up to 15 years later. Priced at £769, it aids doctors in monitoring high-risk patients.

Britain has launched a pioneering diagnostic tool called Caris MI Clarity, designed to accurately predict the risk of breast cancer returning after initial treatment. This new test allows medical professionals to identify women whose cancer is likely to recur as long as 15 years after their original diagnosis, offering a significant advancement in long-term patient monitoring and care.

Test Mechanics and AI Technology

The Caris MI Clarity test utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze digital images of a patient's tumor taken at the time of the original diagnosis. Unlike existing genetic tests that can take weeks to return results, this new system processes tumor images alongside other medical data to identify patterns associated with recurrence. The algorithm generates two distinct risk scores: one estimating the likelihood of cancer returning within five years of diagnosis, and another assessing the risk between five and 15 years post-diagnosis.

Also read This Is Not a Test Zombies Borrow Breakfast Club Setting

Developers state that the test delivers results in as little as three days, a speed that significantly outpaces traditional methods. This rapid turnaround enables oncologists to make quicker, more informed decisions regarding additional treatment or closer monitoring protocols for their patients. The technology was developed using data from thousands of women who participated in two major international breast cancer studies, allowing researchers to compare tumor characteristics of those who experienced recurrence with those who remained cancer-free.

Eligibility Criteria and Target Patient Group

Caris MI Clarity is specifically designed for postmenopausal women diagnosed with an early-stage, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has not spread to nearby lymph nodes. While this specific subtype is successfully treated in many cases, some patients remain at risk of the disease returning many years later, even after more than a decade without any visible signs of cancer. When the cancer does return, it often spreads to distant organs such as the bones, liver, and lungs, a process known as distant recurrence.

Advertisement

Distant recurrence is responsible for the vast majority of breast cancer deaths in the region, with more than 11,000 people dying from the disease annually. Until now, doctors have struggled to identify which patients are most likely to suffer a recurrence, particularly many years after treatment has concluded. By providing clear risk scores, the new test helps bridge this gap, allowing for more targeted interventions for those identified as high-risk over the long term.

Pricing and Availability in the UK

The test is now available to NHS oncologists and major private healthcare providers starting this month. However, the cost of £769 per test means that patients will generally have to pay for it themselves or through private health insurance coverage. Developers estimate that up to 20,000 British women could benefit from the test annually, given the estimated 60,000 new breast cancer diagnoses each year in Britain. Hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative cases account for roughly three-quarters of these diagnoses, though not all eligible patients will qualify based on age and other specific criteria.

The technology is being brought to the UK market by Cambridge-based diagnostics company EDX Medical. The company was founded by scientist and entrepreneur Professor Sir Chris Evans, who emphasizes the significance of this tool for risk assessment and treatment planning. The test has already been successfully launched in the United States and represents a major step forward in providing valuable insights into both short-term and long-term recurrence risks for breast cancer patients.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Medical Impact

Charities have welcomed the development, noting its potential role in the vital prevention of cancer recurrence. Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, senior research and impact communications lead at Breast Cancer Now, described the challenge of late recurrence as one of the biggest issues to address in oncology. She highlighted the importance of understanding who is more likely to experience a return of the disease, ensuring that patients receive the most effective treatment regardless of when it occurs.

Advertisement

The charity views better prediction capabilities as a top research priority, aiming to reduce the all-consuming fear of recurrence that many patients face. By enabling doctors to identify high-risk individuals earlier, the hope is that more patients can live and thrive long after their initial diagnosis. The integration of this AI-driven tool into clinical practice marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.