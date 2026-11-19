The CDC reports 148 cases of gastrointestinal illness on the Caribbean Princess departing from Fort Lauderdale. Enhanced sanitation is underway as testing identifies the cause.

U.S. health officials have confirmed a significant health outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that a total of 148 individuals are currently reporting symptoms of acute gastrointestinal illness during the vessel's ongoing voyage. These cases involve a mix of passengers and crew members who have sought medical attention onboard for their conditions.

Outbreak Statistics and Affected Individuals

The specific breakdown of those affected includes 134 passengers and 14 crew members. The symptoms reported by these individuals are predominantly vomiting and diarrhea, which align with the CDC's clinical definition of acute gastroenteritis. This data represents the cumulative total of cases reported for the entire duration of the trip so far, rather than a simultaneous simultaneous illness of all individuals at a single moment.

Also read 148 people sickened by unknown G.I. outbreak aboard Caribbean Princess cruise ship

Voyage Route and Timeline Details

The Caribbean Princess departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 11 for a 12-night itinerary. The vessel was carrying a total of 2,936 passengers and 1,132 crew members during this excursion. The cruise itinerary included stops in Aruba, Colombia, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica, and Grand Cayman. The ship is scheduled to conclude its voyage and return to Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

CDC Case Definitions and Monitoring

Medical staff onboard evaluate all reported symptoms against the CDC's strict case definition for acute gastroenteritis. This definition requires three or more loose stools within a 24-hour period, or vomiting accompanied by diarrhea, muscle ache, headache, abdominal cramp, or fever. The agency noted that identifying the specific responsible agent can take time, and they are currently awaiting test results to determine the exact cause of the outbreak.

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Cruise Line Response Protocols

In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises has implemented immediate corrective actions to mitigate the spread of illness. Cruise staff stated they have increased cleaning and disinfection procedures throughout the ship. Additionally, the company has isolated ill passengers and crew members and collected stool samples from those with gastrointestinal illness cases for laboratory testing to identify the pathogen.

Public Health Guidance and Next Steps

The CDC continues to remotely monitor the situation while reviewing the crew's outbreak response and sanitation procedures. Public health officials emphasize that when passengers and crew report symptoms to the onboard medical center, it facilitates rapid detection. This allows for swift steps to be taken to limit the spread of the illness, as the cause remains unknown pending further laboratory analysis of the collected samples.