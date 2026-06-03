Caribbean Island Opportunity: Buy Bikini Caye for Less Than a London Home

A private island on the Belize Barrier Reef is available for $600,000, undercutting the average London flat price. Bikini Caye offers developable land, sport fishing, snorkeling, and proximity to mainland amenities, while an alternative Greek island faces legal development hurdles.

Have you ever imagined escaping the relentless pace of modern life for a tranquil existence on a remote tropical island? Your dream could become a tangible reality with the opportunity to own a private island in the Caribbean for a price that is lower than the average cost of a home in London.

Bikini Caye, listed for $600,000 (approximately £445,491), presents a rare chance to acquire solid land within one of the world's most celebrated and ecologically vibrant marine environments. Situated along the Belize Barrier Reef, this 0.39-acre undeveloped private island distinguishes itself from typical palm-fringed cays with its dense pine vegetation, creating a unique 'mainland-meets-maritime' ambiance. The island's high and dry terrain ensures a stable foundation for immediate development, whether you envision a stylish eco-friendly villa or a simple fishing lodge.

It is a true sportsman's utopia, positioned just a short distance from the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, a sprawling 17,875-acre protected area renowned for exceptional fishing and snorkeling. From your doorstep, you can dive into vibrant coral reefs or pursue bonefish and tarpon across shallow flats. For those seeking both privacy and connectivity, the island lies nine to twelve miles off the coast of Dangriga, a town celebrated as Belize's 'Culture Capital.

' A scenic 45-minute boat ride connects you to the mainland, where you'll find shopping centers, convenience stores, restaurants, an airport, and medical facilities. Bikini Caye is also conveniently located near other island destinations, such as Thatch Caye, Coco Plum Caye, and Tobacco Caye. Recent London market data from Rightmove indicates that the average flat sold for £513,624 in the past year, making this tropical investment appear increasingly attractive. Interested buyers can explore the listing through Hesed Realty Belize.

For an alternative Caribbean-adjacent option, consider Greece, where the private island of Makri is being auctioned for less than the price of a standard family home. However, there is a significant caveat: Makri, a 243-acre uninhabited island in the Echinades archipelago, is legally classified as a 'ghost asset' due to stringent environmental protections that prohibit any development.

Previous attempts to sell the island, including an €8 million listing in 2022 and a €1.5 million auction starting price, have failed because of these restrictions. The island features rugged hills, dense woodlands, and over seven kilometers of pristine coastline, but its untouched status comes with the inability to build, presenting a raw, undevelopable slice of solitude





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Private Island Belize Caribbean Bikini Caye Real Estate Tropical Fishing Snorkeling Dangriga Makri Greece Environmental Law

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