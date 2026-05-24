Caribbean Hotels: Bigger Is Not Always Better

The article discusses the trend of building bigger and brasher hotels in the Caribbean and highlights the author's preference for smaller, locally owned properties with a personal welcome and an intimate atmosphere.

There's a dismaying trend in the Caribbean to build ever bigger and brasher hotels . Earlier this year, the family-focused Beaches resort in Turks and Caicos was enlarged to a mind-boggling 858 rooms, and next month a massive resort, Royalton Vessence, will open in the heart of Holetown on the west coast of Barbados.

Meanwhile in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, the upcoming Moon Palace The Grand will boast a whopping 2,171 rooms and a lobby that can welcome 5,000 visitors a day. Is that your kind of Caribbean holiday? It’s not mine, and just think of the queues for the toaster at breakfast.

As a frequent visitor to this region for more than 25 years, I’ve always preferred to stay in small, locally owned properties where you can be sure of a personal welcome and an intimate and civilised atmosphere. Here are 13 of my favourites, all with 30 rooms or fewer, that can be booked now for a satisfying getaway





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Caribbean Hotels Bigger And Brasher Hotels Locally Owned Properties Personal Welcome Intimate Atmosphere

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