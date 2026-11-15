Caribbean Airlines among at least 8 airlines affected in data breach

Caribbean Airlines said it is working to notify its customers whose data may have been compromised in a security breach related to its reservations service provider.

until MON 12:00 PM CST, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Inland Jackson County, Chambers County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston CountyA Caribbean Airlines aircraft departs Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on November 4, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines reported a security breach via its reservations provider, Amadeus IT Group, where an unauthorized party exploited a system vulnerability to access passenger booking and travel details. Preliminary findings indicate that no payment card information was exposed, though Amadeus also serves several other major international carriers, including Qantas, Singapore Airlines, and Japan Airlines. Amadeus has patched the vulnerability and upgraded its security monitoring, while Caribbean Airlines is actively working to notify affected customers.

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Caribbean Airlines said it is working to notify its customers whose data may have been compromised in a security breach related to its reservations service provider. The airline confirmed Sunday that it learned of the breach from Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Amadeus said an unauthorized party "exploited a vulnerability" to gain access to booking and reservation information, according to a release. Amadeus also services Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Thai Airways, Korean Air and Qantas, the release states.

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In a statement, Caribbean Airlines said preliminary data from Amadeus "suggests that no payment card data was accessed and that the breach was limited to passengers’ booking or travel data.

" "The airline’s primary concern is notifying affected customers of the incident, and this process is ongoing," the release states.