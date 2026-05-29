Cari Champion eviscerates the ‘entitlement’ from Caitlin Clark in WNBA: ‘I don’t like you’

Longtime sports commentator Cari Champion does not like what she sees regarding WBNA superstar Caitlin Clark.

Longtime sports commentator Cari Champion does not like what she sees regarding WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark . , Champion blasted Clark’s “entitlement,” saying how she does not like how the 24-year-old behaves on the court.

“The more we get to catch these glimpses of Caitlin Clark, I’m like, ‘I don’t like you. I don’t like the way you behave on the court,’” Champion said.

“And the league is positioning you to be its superstar because you are, and with leadership comes certain responsibility. And if you don’t want that responsibility, I understand that. Getty Images Prime Video “But the way that you behave, this entitlement, the way you are talking to your coaches… you enjoy that. So if that’s what you enjoy, if you want to be the villain, if you want to be the tough person … then let it be.

Because we’re coming at you the same way we could come at anyone else. And her fans need to recognize that. Like, she chooses that behavior. ” Champion also pointed to what she calls “blatant favoritism” that Clark receives from referees around the league.

Throughout her podcast, Champion referenced multiple controversies surrounding Clark, including one incident last season where the Fever guard went viral for telling a ref to open their eyes. Champion compared this to a recent technical foul that was issued to Wings star Paige Bueckers, which appeared to be called because she clapped.

Additionally, Champion pointed to Clark being dismissive of her late scratch for a game earlier this month, in which the WNBA issued a warning for breaking injury reporting rules.

“That type of blatant favoritism annoys the hell out of me,” Champion said. “I don’t know if this is her fault, because I think it might be unfair for me to say that this is her fault. But at the same time, it’s like, why is she getting this special treatment? Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever handles the ball during the game against the Golden State Valkyries on May 22, 2026 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“And it just is, yet again, another example of the league and its fans… being so precious with her. ” Champion argued that Clark gets a pass in how the WNBA has treated her since entering the league in 2024.

“I think the league is not handling her well,” Champion said. “I don’t think coddling her behind the scenes is going to create what they think it’s going to create. ” Clark has shown significant growth on the court during her third WNBA season thus far, averaging 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists through five games.





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