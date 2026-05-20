Cargill plant lockout affects hundreds of employees in Fort Morgan, with workers protesting outside the Teamster Office

Hundreds of Cargill employees in Fort Morgan protested on Wednesday after finding the doors of the company's plant closed due to a lockout announced by Teamsters Local 455. The arrest of dozens of protesters led to the temporary closure of the area by the police.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 20, hundreds of Cargill employees filled Main Street in Fort Morgan at the Teamsters Local 455 office after workers arrived for their shifts at the Cargill plant and found the doors closed.

According to a news release on Wednesday morning, more than 1,700 members across the region had been locked out by Cargill in Fort Morgan. On Wednesday, Business Agent Cory Wicks attempted to address the crowd outside the Teamster Office on Main Street in Fort Morgan. The estimated 1,500 employees gathered outside the Teamsters' office. Cargill has not confirmed whether the closure is a lockout.

Denver Teamsters representatives Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer and Business Agent; Alan Frisbee, President and Business Agent; and Corey Wicks, Business Agent, were on hand along with several others to assist workers throughout the day





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Cargill Fort Morgan Teamsters Local 455 Lockout Protest Employees Affected

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