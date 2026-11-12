Carey Latimore Foundation honors late Trinity professor through student scholarships

The legacy of late Trinity University professor Carey Latimore is continuing through a foundation created to help students pursue higher education without the burden of major financial debt.

The legacy of late Trinity University professor Carey Latimore is continuing through a foundation created to help students pursue higher education without the burden of major financial debt.

Latimore, a history professor, contributor and longtime friend of KSAT News, died in 2022. His wife, Almida “Almie” Latimore, said his commitment to students remained strong even as his health made everyday tasks more difficult.

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“I wanted him to stop teaching already, because he was having difficulty driving,” she said. “And he said, ‘Well, my students will be waiting for me. ’” Almie said that love for teaching is what many of his friends and students remember most. A year ago, she started the Carey Latimore Foundation to raise money for student scholarships.

The couple did not have children of their own, Almie said, and the foundation allows her to continue helping students in his memory. She said her husband understood the value of financial support in education because he benefited from it himself.

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“With the help of his parents, he didn’t have student loans in college,” she said. “He also got another scholarship, fellowship for Emory University for his Ph. D. ... He graduated without a student loan.

” The foundation had planned to hold its “Brighten the Future” fundraising event Saturday in Somerset, but it has been postponed because rain is in the forecast. A new date is set for 4-10 p.m. on March 13, 2027. Read also: Hill Country mental health funding reaches schools, nonprofits as demand for support continues