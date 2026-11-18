Donna Williams won £29,628 from Copthorne Care Homes after unfair dismissal ruling found bosses lacked genuine belief in allegations regarding bonus discussions.

A care home employee has secured a £30,000 compensation payout after winning an unfair dismissal case rooted in disciplinary actions taken for discussing holiday pay with colleagues. Donna Williams, a night-time care assistant at Copthorne Care Homes in Penzance, Cornwall, was dismissed in June 2024 following a series of allegations that an employment tribunal ultimately found to be baseless and procedurally flawed. The ruling highlights significant issues regarding management practices and the right of staff to discuss their remuneration.

Origins Of The Disciplinary Conflict

Ms Williams joined Copthorne Care Homes in August 2012 as a night care assistant in Penzance, Cornwall, bringing a decade of service to the facility before her termination. For ten years, the care home operated under a policy where all staff members received Christmas bonuses regardless of individual performance metrics. This collective reward structure changed significantly in 2022 when new management took over, introducing a selective bonus system awarded only to those assessed as going above and beyond their standard duties.

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The conflict began in January 2024, shortly after the Christmas period, when Ms Williams was summoned to a disciplinary meeting with managers Anna Billinger and Emma Boase. She faced a formal written warning for three distinct matters: discussing the new bonus arrangements with fellow staff, leaving a whole swede in a pan without covering it with water, and failing to sit in the designated side conservatory while waiting to start her shift.

The tribunal panel at Bodmin Employment Tribunal scrutinized the validity of the warning regarding the bonus discussions. They noted that there was no evidence the care home had previously instructed staff that discussing bonuses was forbidden. The panel accepted evidence that staff had discussed bonuses annually for approximately eleven years, concluding that any such instruction would stretch the definition of a reasonable management instruction to a breaking point.

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Escalation Of Allegations And Tribunal Findings

Despite the initial warning, the situation escalated on March 19, 2024, when Ms Williams was investigated for further allegations of negligence and subsequently suspended on full pay. The care home management accused her of not replacing a service user's pain relief patches, leaving one woman in a chair all night, and failing to report a fall properly. Ms Williams, who suffers from arthritis that limits her mobility, contested these claims.

A colleague testified before the tribunal that Ms Williams intended to move the patient from the chair when she woke up, as she often did, but the patient happened to sleep through the entire night. The tribunal found that the care home provided no evidence regarding what specific actions were expected of staff in such situations. Ms Williams had called an ambulance, contacted the patient's next of kin, and notified a colleague, actions which the care home management challenged without providing context on expected protocols.

Following these incidents, Ms Williams was issued a final written warning. She was suspended again for discussing confidential information and for allegedly badmouthing a colleague involved in the disciplinary process. However, the tribunal heard that the bosses provided little evidence for the badmouthing allegation, relying primarily on hearsay from conversations overheard at a local pub.

On June 27, 2024, Ms Williams was dismissed, and her subsequent internal appeal was also dismissed. She then took the case to the Bodmin Employment Tribunal, where the panel found the dismissal to be fundamentally flawed. The panel ruled that the care home did not have a genuine belief that the misconduct had occurred and that their belief was not based on reasonable grounds.

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Financial Compensation And Legal Outcome

The tribunal found the complaint of unfair dismissal to be well-founded and upheld it, citing the lack of evidence for alleged procedures and policies. They noted there was no evidence of an instruction not to discuss bonuses or a policy governing handovers. Consequently, the care home was ordered to pay Ms Williams £29,628. This total included over £18,000 in losses for lost wages, £4,020 in an award for injury to feelings, an uplift for the employer's conduct, and £2,680 in notice pay that she had not received.

While the tribunal upheld the unfair dismissal claim, Ms Williams' claim for disability discrimination failed. However, the financial award serves as a significant validation of her position that the disciplinary process was driven by management's desire to suppress discussion about pay rather than genuine concerns about her care performance. The case underscores the importance of procedural fairness and evidence-based decision-making in employment disputes.