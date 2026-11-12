Carell and Reilly Star in Broadway's Odd Couple Revival

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly headline the limited Broadway run of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple. Previews start March 3, 2027, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for Simon's 100th birthday tribute.

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will headline a new Broadway revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy The Odd Couple. The highly anticipated production is set to begin previews on March 3, 2027, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This staging serves as a celebratory tribute to Simon's legacy, timed to coincide with what would have been the playwright's 100th birthday in 2028.

Carell and Reilly Cast as Odd Couple

Steve Carell will assume the role of the fastidious Felix Ungar, while John C. Reilly takes on the role of the messy sportswriter Oscar Madison. The two actors bring decades of comedy experience to these iconic characters, promising a fresh interpretation of the central friendship and conflict. Their casting marks a significant event for Broadway audiences expecting a high-profile theatrical release.

Also read Neil Simon's The Odd Couple Returns to Broadway for Centennial Celebration

Supporting Cast Includes Tony Winners

The production features a distinguished ensemble cast comprising multiple Tony Award winners and nominees. Laura Benanti and James Monroe Iglehart join the main leads to support the central duo in this revival. Benanti portrays Gwendolyn Pigeon, while Iglehart plays Vinnie in the supporting role.

Tony Award nominees Kevin Del Aguila and Rob McClure also appear in the cast alongside Heléne Yorke and David Zayas. Del Aguila plays Roy, McClure plays Speed, Yorke plays Cecily, and Zayas plays Speed's associate. This ensemble brings extensive Broadway credentials to the stage, ensuring a robust theatrical performance for the limited engagement.

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Producer Praises Acting Range

Producer Kail expressed strong confidence in the leads, describing Carell and Reilly as remarkable actors capable of shifting from uproarious laughter to deep emotion. The production aims to create a vivid, immediate world that demonstrates why the play has remained relevant for over sixty years. Kail views the opportunity to stage this specific work by Simon as a profound professional privilege.

Sondheim Theatre Hosts Limited Run

The revival is scheduled for a 15-week limited engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Previews commence on March 3, 2027, with the official opening night set for March 23. This timeframe allows the production to run through the spring and early summer of 2027.

Neil Simon created several other celebrated stage comedies before his death in 2018. These include Barefoot in the Park, The Sunshine Boys, and Lost in Yonkers. This new production brings one of his most recognizable works back to Broadway for a new generation of theatergoers. The play centers on two divorced friends whose clashing habits turn their shared apartment into a constant source of conflict.

Felix Ungar is depicted as meticulous and particular about order, while Oscar Madison is laid-back and unconcerned with cleanliness. Their dynamic drives the narrative of the comedy, exploring themes of friendship and domestic compatibility. The revival aims to capture the enduring appeal of this character study through modern staging sensibilities.