There are 63 million U.S. adults caring for sick, disabled or elderly loved ones. So why does it still feel so lonely?

It wasn’t funny. None of it was. But after hours on the phone with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs managing her ailing father’s care, Alexandra Powe Allred realized that if she didn’t want to scream or cry, she was going to have to laugh.

Allred: But I have medical power of attorney. They’d grown up at U.S. military outposts around the world, and were used to adapting quickly to new cultures. Nor were they averse to hard work — Powe Allred, a writer, made the inaugural U.S. women’s bobsled team in 1994 while pregnant with her second child.

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Yet when both of their parents began to suffer simultaneously from dementia, they found themselves suddenly among the ranks of the 63 million U.S. adults caring for ill, disabled or elderly loved ones — an overstretched army doing essential work with minimal support or guidance.