The holidays can be challenging for caregivers. Communicating needs and appreciating help can make the holidays happier for everyone.

Although Phoebe was happy to live with her mother, Martha, and care for her ever since she had the stroke, there were times when she felt resentful of her two older sisters.

Generally, they were supportive andfor Phoebe’s sacrifices and efforts. They dropped off meals now and then, and gave Phoebe little breaks here and there. But at the holidays, things were different. Unfortunately, Phoebe’s resentment usually stirred up around Thanksgiving and tended to last through the holiday season.

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Traditionally for Thanksgiving, everyone gathered at her older sister Jennifer’s house, about 20 minutes from Mom’s house. Jennifer did most of the cooking, but she expected everyone to bring a side or a dessert. Phoebe struggled to care for Martha and the old house every day and would have appreciated a small holiday from chores. Instead, she juggled her usual tasks with baking a pumpkin pie and somehow managed to get Mom ready for the day.