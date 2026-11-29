Two distinct lifestyle issues are addressed: a woman exhausted from caring for her bedridden husband considers an emotional affair with a musician, prompting advice on handling caregiver stress and the consequences of infidelity, while another writer faces resistance from adult children regarding decluttering childhood memorabilia kept in the basement.

: Eighteen months ago, my partner had a stroke. He is 69, I’m 62. Due to other medical problems he’s 100 percent bedridden with limited use of limbs.

His family is no help and I’m at my wit’s end. Needless to say, there’s zero sexual contact. I follow a certain live cover band, and one member has shown interest, but we’re both in relationships. I’ve definitely shown interest in him, also.

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: I’m so sorry that your partner is experiencing this traumatic and difficult medical issue. And I’m so sorry that you’re struggling with this period. It’s hard for everyone and you certainly need more help. You might find additional support by contacting your local Department of Aging.