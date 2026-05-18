Career and Technical Education Pathways Improve College Readiness and Graduation Rates in LAUSD

A new report by SRI International highlights the positive outcomes of career and technical education (CTE) programs in Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). Students who completed CTE pathways, especially those combining academics and workplace experience, had higher graduation rates and were more likely to complete college preparatory coursework and enroll in college compared to their peers.

The patient care pathway at Bravo Medical Magnet High School, one of the top performing CTE programs in LAUSD, was highlighted in a new report by SRI International.

The report found that students enrolled in career and technical education pathways, especially those that combine academics with workplace experience, have higher graduation rates and are more likely to complete college preparatory coursework and enroll in college compared to their peers. More than 165,000 LAUSD high school students were enrolled in CTE programs in the 2021-22 school year, with 265 traditional pathways and 72 Linked Learning pathways across 15 industry sectors.

Nearly two-thirds of students took at least one CTE course, but the report identified higher positive outcomes among those who completed a full CTE or Linked Learning pathway. California's investment in CTE programs has significantly expanded in recent years, with funding for combined $400 million annually and additional infrastructure funding for CTE schools. The findings challenge the perception that CTE is primarily geared toward students without college aspirations.

A senior at Bravo Medical Magnet High School, Brandon Maldonado, experienced the importance of the patient care pathway when he called a 'code blue' to assist a medical emergency at Los Angeles General Medical Center. The said, he gained hands-on experience through CTE programs and learned critical skills under pressure. Ben Gertner, director of Linked Learning at LAUSD, emphasized the focus on capacity development, increasing graduation rates, and supporting college and career readiness in CTE programs.

However, access remains a challenge for students starting and completing CTE pathways





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