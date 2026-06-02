Career and Regret: How Two Professional Women 'Forgot' to Have Children

Two women, Nadiya Bekar and Anna Richardson, share their experiences of realizing too late that they wanted children, attributing their childlessness to career focus, urban lifestyles, and relationship choices during a transformative era for working women.

The experiences of two women, Nadiya Bekar and television presenter Anna Richardson , highlight a growing trend of professional women confronting childlessness later in life, often with profound regret and loneliness.

Both women attribute their child-free status to an intense focus on career building, a fast-paced urban lifestyle, and a series of relationships where partnership and family were not prioritized. Their stories, shared through social media and podcasts, reveal a complex emotional landscape where personal achievement collides with societal expectations and biological imperatives, sparking widespread conversation about generational choices. Nadiya Bekar, a London-based aesthetic practitioner, candidly discussed her realization in her fifties that she had "forgotten" to have children.

She described her younger years as dominated by hard work, an active party scene, and a "bad string of exes"-men who were not family-oriented and whom she did not trust to be fathers. This combination, she says, meant she never seriously considered motherhood.

"In my 20s and 30s I was working hard, partying hard - we were all like that," she reflected. "I was meeting interesting like-minded people, there was no time to think about kids. " She also admitted to not feeling a strong maternal instinct from a young age, having wondered since childhood why other women desired children.

Her professional dedication was immense; she worked tirelessly to build her business and pay off a mortgage in central London, achieving significant personal and financial success. Yet, this focus came at a cost. By the time she was "50 and lonely," she recognized she had "no time to think about children" and faced a biological clock that had essentially run out.

She shared her feelings on Instagram and TikTok, expecting criticism but instead receiving an outpouring of support from countless women who echoed her sentiments, confessing they too had "forgotten" to have children. This response made her feel heard and validated, part of a broader "girl boss" and "girl power" generation that was encouraged to prioritize career over family.

She noted that many women her age, particularly those going through menopause, are experiencing this same sense of loss and contemplation about paths not taken. Anna Richardson, the 55-year-old host of shows like *Naked Attraction*, expressed remarkably similar regrets during an appearance on Marisa Peer's podcast, *Your Mind, Your Rules*. She described her career trajectory since the mid-1990s-starting as a producer on *The Big Breakfast* and later becoming a prominent on-screen presenter-as a relentless "hamster wheel" of striving for success.

"The human cost of trying to do it all is just overwhelming," she said. "Looking back, I recognise that I was so busy on this hamster wheel of trying to make everything happen, trying to be successful and trying to succeed in broadcasting, that I forgot to have children and build my family. " She now grapples with the question, "Oh, I kind of missed that boat, and now what do I do?

" and is exploring flexible, non-traditional ways to build a family. Both women are navigating these realizations in the context of significant social and economic shifts. Data from The Institute of Fiscal Studies shows the employment rate for women aged 25-54 surged from 57 percent in 1975 to a record 78 percent in 2017. This dramatic increase in female workforce participation correlates with later marriages and, for many, delayed or forgone childbearing.

Their personal narratives underscore the trade-offs inherent in this shift: while professional autonomy and financial independence have reached unprecedented heights for women, the opportunity for biological motherhood has a finite window. Remarkably, Nadiya expresses no outright regret for her choices, framing her life as one of proud achievement within a transformative era for women.

She finds perspective in the observation that if the desire for children only surfaces on "Christmas and Easter" rather than throughout the year, perhaps motherhood was not meant to be. This comment hints at a potential rationalization, a way to reconcile a deep-seated longing with a life built on different priorities.

The collective narrative from both women serves as a poignant case study for a generation that championed female empowerment through career ascendancy, sometimes at the expense of traditional family formation. It forces a reevaluation of what it means to "have it all" and whether the modern feminist script adequately prepares women for the long-term emotional consequences of delayed family planning.

Their openness is breaking a taboo, encouraging a dialogue about the nuanced, often painful, realities behind the glossy veneer of the "girl boss" lifestyle. The stories are not about blaming men or the workplace, but about a profound introspection on missed opportunities and the search for alternative forms of fulfillment and connection later in life





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Childlessness Regrets Career Women Anna Richardson Nadiya Bekar Motherhood Feminism Work-Life Balance Biological Clock Generation Gap Modern Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Regret: Voters Say Iran War and Soaring Gas Prices Are Changing Their Political ViewsSome voters who supported Donald Trump in 2024 express regret over his war in Iran, which has driven up gas prices and dragged on for over three months. Interviews in key states reveal personal stories of financial pain and shifting political allegiances, with some ruling out future GOP candidates and considering voting Democrat in presidential races.

Read more »

Woman’s $12K Eyebrow Transplant Subtly Transforms Her FaceAt 63, she finally fixed her biggest beauty regret.

Read more »

The plastic surgery patients regret most — due to ‘skeletonized’ looks, changing trends and serious complicationsThree plastic surgeons spoke to The Post about the procedures patients tend to regret — and most often come in asking for reversals and revisions.

Read more »

Women Regret Forgetting to Have Children Amid Busy Careers and LifestylesTwo women, Nadiya Bekar and TV host Anna Richardson, reveal their regrets over not having children, citing demanding careers, social lives, and poor relationship choices as distractions. They reflect on feeling lonely later in life and note that many women from their 'girl boss' generation relate to this experience.

Read more »