The nonprofit expects to send nearly 7,000 kits this year to women and children at domestic violence shelters. Each package includes items donated or handmade by people in the community.

A note tucked into a care package offers a simple message: “Dear friend, we know life must be hard now...many people love and care about you.

" At Hearts Knit Together, that message comes with a felt heart, handmade gifts and items chosen for the person who will receive them. The Utah nonprofit prepares care packages for women and children staying at domestic violence shelters. This year, the organization expects to send nearly 7,000 kits.

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“Our goal is to reach out and give her a hug,” April said. "Give her the hope she needs to heal and hopefully then turn to children and help them heal and move forward on a path to brighter days ahead.

”Brigham City teen receives letters from NASA, White House for helping families in need April recently walked through the shelves of bags, toys, books, hand-knit hats and scarves, explaining how each kit comes together by a team of passionate community members.

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“It takes so many hands," April said. "So many different people donating items, creating them. Bring them in, and we assemble them. ”“Every kit is different and unique, just like the child who will receive it,” April said.

The effort began with a group of women in their 80s and 90s who lived in low-income housing and wanted to give back. Some knew how to knit and crochet, so they taught others to make hats and scarves. April’s mother became friends with the group while serving as a service missionary. She helped the knitters connect with the community and gather donations, eventually founding the nonprofit.

April stayed involved from a distance, talking with her mother almost daily about the work. After her mother had a stroke in 2019, April stepped in. Today, hundreds of people support the effort by donating items, making gifts, and helping assemble the kits. Hearts Knit Together works with agencies across Utah, including Peace House in Park City and YCC in Ogden.

A 19-year-old Marine from Syracuse, Utah, was reported missing from his base in California. Tooele County councilman charged with several felony sex crimes Erik Alan Stromberg, 49, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

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