Donna Williams secured a £30,000 payout after being unfairly dismissed by Copthorne Care Homes. The tribunal ruled the employer lacked genuine belief in allegations regarding Christmas bonus discussions.

Donna Williams, a care assistant with arthritis, has been awarded £29,628 after winning an unfair dismissal case against Copthorne Care Homes in Penzance, Cornwall. The Bodmin Employment Tribunal ruled that the care home management failed to demonstrate a genuine belief that she had committed misconduct, leading to a flawed termination decision.

Dispute Over Christmas Bonus Conversations

The dispute originated from a shift in management policy at Copthorne Care Homes in 2022, which changed the long-standing practice of providing Christmas bonuses to all staff members. Instead, new management implemented a policy rewarding only those assessed as going above and beyond. In January 2024, Williams faced disciplinary action for discussing these new bonus arrangements with colleagues.

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Despite the disciplinary outcome, the tribunal found no evidence that the employer had previously instructed staff that discussing bonuses was forbidden. The panel noted that staff had discussed bonuses every year for approximately 11 years and ruled that banning such conversations would stretch the definition of a reasonable management instruction to a breaking point. The panel expressed concern that bosses felt entitled to ban discussions about pay and conditions.

Allegations of Negligence and Procedural Failures

Williams faced further investigations in March 2024, including allegations of negligence such as leaving a woman in a chair all night and failing to replace pain relief patches. A colleague testified that Williams intended to move the patient when she awoke, but the patient slept through the night. The tribunal noted that Williams' arthritis limited her mobility, affecting her ability to move patients quickly.

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Other allegations included leaving a whole swede in a pan and badmouthing a colleague at a pub. The tribunal found that management provided no evidence of policies governing these actions or handover procedures. The claim of badmouthing relied on hearsay from pub chatter, which the panel deemed insufficient grounds for dismissal.

Tribunal Ruling and Financial Compensation

On June 27, 2024, Williams was dismissed after an appeal against her final written warning was also rejected. However, the Employment Tribunal upheld her claim of unfair dismissal, stating that the belief in misconduct was not based on reasonable grounds. The panel highlighted that some allegations were flawed due to a lack of evidence regarding underlying procedures.

The total award of £29,628 includes £18,000 in losses, £4,020 in additional compensation, an uplift, and £2,680 in notice pay that Williams had not received. While her claim for disability discrimination failed, the ruling stands as a significant victory against arbitrary management practices in the care sector.