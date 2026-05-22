Care Home Worker Jailed for 15 Years in Sexually Abusing Elderly Women with Dementia

David Jones, a care home worker, was caught on camera sexually abusing vulnerable elderly women with dementia. He committed crimes for 15 years and was immediately arrested after a colleague saw him with his trousers down in one of the victims' rooms. The victim was immediately taken to other care home staff members, and police identified another victim using images of Jones abusing her, finding a 'plethora' of suspected further crimes by Jones in his phone. Jones pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 4 years on license.

A care home worker who filmed himself sexually abusing elderly women with dementia has been jailed for 15 years. David Jones, 53, targeted highly vulnerable pensioners in his campaign of 'abhorrent' abuse, locking himself into their rooms and filming some of his actions .

One of the victims was unable to speak, revealing what had happened to her, while the family of another noticed the 'fear in her eyes' but claims their concerns were dismissed by care home bosses as symptoms of advancing dementia





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Sexually Abusing Elderly Women With Dementia Care Home Worker Locking Himself Into Their Rooms Filming Some Of His Actions Sexual Activity With A Person With A Mental Di Sexual Activity With A Person With A Mental Di

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