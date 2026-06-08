Care Home Abuser Jailed for 25 Years While Accomplice, 93, Walks Free

A domineering woman who abused children at a UK care home has been sentenced to 25 years, but her elderly accomplice, a convicted paedophile, received an absolute discharge after being ruled unfit to stand trial for further offences.

Linda Brunning , 66, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her role in the prolonged abuse of vulnerable children at Skircoat Lodge children's home in Halifax, West Yorkshire .

Over nearly two decades, Brunning, who helped run the facility 'like a prison', ruled through a regime of fear, regularly humiliating and physically abusing residents. She collaborated with the home's director, Malcolm Phillips, now 93, isolating and facilitating his sexual abuse of children as young as nine between the 1970s and 1990s. Phillips was previously jailed for seven years in 2001 for indecently assaulting eight girls at the same home.

In the latest case, a jury at Bradford Crown Court convicted Phillips of multiple sexual offences against six victims-four female and one male-between 1976 and 1994 after more than 25 hours of deliberation. However, because he was ruled unfit to stand trial due to prostate cancer, Judge Kirstie Watson imposed an absolute discharge, meaning he will not serve additional time. The judge called this decision a "great reluctance" given the seriousness of the offences.

Brunning was found guilty of restraining one boy while Phillips sexually assaulted him and of indecently assaulting another boy herself after a shower. She must serve two-thirds of her 25-year sentence in custody. The court heard that children were exploited precisely because of their vulnerabilities in a 'regime of fear' at the council-run facility.

Prosecutor Michelle Colborne KC described how Phillips used his power of overall responsibility to isolate specific children for his sexual gratification, with unfettered access to bedrooms and common areas. Victims were threatened with withheld pocket money, loss of family visits, and were often labelled liars or troublemakers if they reported abuse or tried to run away.

One victim, Kelly Lees, 43, who was indecently assaulted by Phillips between ages 11 and 12, expressed outrage that he had 'practically got away with it' and was now comfortable at home. Another victim, Angela Radford, 16 when she arrived in 1976, described how Phillips entered her bedroom after lights out, kissed her and touched her under her nightie, and she felt powerless to stop him. A further victim detailed how children were 'treated like slaves'.

Brunning was characterised as a 'fearsome character' who used her size to overwhelm children, for instance by jumping on boys to wake them up and by throwing a naked boy into a cold bath where he sometimes passed out after being sat on. Skircoat Lodge finally closed in 1995 after allegations of abuse began to surface. The sentencing hearing exposed the harrowing experiences of many victims, whose accounts often brought tears in court.

While Brunning faces a lengthy prison term, the legal outcome for Phillips, due to his unfitness, has left many victims questioning the justice of the system





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Child Abuse Care Home Scandal Skircoat Lodge Linda Brunning Malcolm Phillips West Yorkshire Sexual Assault Physical Abuse Institutional Abuse Justice System

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Woman Who Aided Abuse at Children's Home Jailed for 25 Years; Co-Abuser Given Absolute DischargeA court has sentenced Linda Brunning to 25 years in prison for her role in the physical and sexual abuse of children at Skircoat Lodge children's home over two decades. Her accomplice, Malcolm Phillips, 93, was convicted but given an absolute discharge due to being unfit to stand trial, sparking outrage from victims.

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