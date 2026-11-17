Your morning meal matters more than you think.

You may have grown up hearing that breakfast is the “most important meal of the day. ” In all honesty, every meal and snack matters .

So, sure,, but even with all the hype, it’s so easy to skip it anyway. Mornings are busy: getting kids to school, checking work emails, checking in on any family members who are sick. It’s hard to make time for a nourishing meal. Unfortunately, cardiologists say that, a professor of medicine in the division of cardiology at New York Medical College.

Also read Cardiologists Reveal Their Go-To Foods for Better Blood Pressure

“This is because after an overnight fast, breakfast provides glucose that the body requires after fasting. In addition, a nutrient-rich breakfast of appropriate size helps prevent overeating later in the day. ”. Dr. Naidu recommends including lean protein, complex carbohydrates, nutrient-dense foods and healthy fats in a morning meal, emphasizing that portion control is crucial to keeping overall daily calories at a number that supports your body and health goals.

What breakfasts are best for heart health? What about eggs? Oatmeal? Here, cardiologists rank popular breakfasts from best to worst for heart health.

SIGN UP for tips to stay healthy & fit with the top moves, clean eats, health trends & more delivered right to your inbox twice a weekNo single food or breakfast will make or break your heart health. Still, cardiologists say some popular breakfasts deserve a regular spot in your rotation. To help, they’re ranking 10 popular breakfasts from best to worst for heart health.is one of the best breakfasts for heart health.

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It earns its spot at the head of the breakfast table for its nutrient density.

“It is full of complex carbs, berries, which are low in glucose and high in nutrients and antioxidants and walnuts for protein and omega-3 fatty acids,” Dr. Naidu states.have suggested that oat fiber intake is linked to a lower risk of major cardiovascular events in people who have previously experienced one . Omega-3s areDr.

Naidu notes that the calorie count is low . He’s also a fan of the probiotics and calcium in the Greek yogurt, potassium in the banana and antioxidants, fiber and omega-3s in flaxseed.recommends 3,500 mg to 5,000 mg of potassium daily to prevent or manage hypertension, and a medium banana has about 450 mg.

Dr. Naidu says whole-grain bread provides complex carbs and fiber, and avocado contains heart-healthy fats. Plus, eggs provide protein and vitamin D, helping stave off early cravings and build and maintain bones and muscles . Dr. Naidu isn’t too concerned with the egg content, but he flags the sausage. He says sausage isn’t considered a lean protein .

“The white bread increases glucose levels and has markedly less fiber and fewer nutrients than whole-grain bread,” he warns. “It also increases glucose levels. ”The sugar-free yogurt contains calcium and vitamin D. Unfortunately, Dr. Naidu says that topping it with sugared granola doesn’t help blood sugar. To be clear, Dr. Naidu isn’t saying that oranges and the natural sugars within them are “bad” for heart health.

But having them with a food loaded withsugar can create a blood sugar spike. If you had them alongside an egg omelet with spinach, the fiber and protein would help keep blood sugar more stable. American Heart Association“This is not a healthy breakfast,” he declares.

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“It stays higher on the list, as its total calories are still reasonably low . ”Dr. Naidu says the plain bagel is a simple carb that can raise glucose levels, and cream cheese is high in calories and fat. It does contain some calcium, which offers nutritional benefits, but you can get the same benefits from low-fat milk. It’s a popular dish at drive-thru chains and local diners.

However, Dr. Naidu doesn’t recommend making this popular breakfast a regular thing. Sure, the egg adds protein and Vitamin D to your diet. Still?

“This meal has too much fat due to the fried hash browns, and the cheese is also increasing the fat content,” he explains. “Sausage is a fatty, processed protein, and this is not ideal. ”It tastes sweet. Unfortunately, there’s a heart-unfriendly catch.

“It’s all sugar, essentially, which leads to obesity from too many calories and can also promote diabetes,” Dr. Naidu warns. This is also a breakfast classic, but cardiologists recommend saving it for an occasional brunch.

“A carbohydrate-heavy meal to start the day may sound important for keeping you vitalized during the day at work, but it is important to be mindful of moderation,” Dr. You says. A Cardiologist Says Adding This 1 Breakfast Food Is a ‘Powerhouse’ for Cholesterol “In cardiology, one of the diets that we try to encourage our patients to follow is the DASH diet, which has beenThe DASH eating plan is rich in fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy while limiting daily salt intake.

As a reminder, theEstimated effects of reductions in processed meat consumption and unprocessed red meat consumption on occurrences of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer, and mortality in the USA: a microsimulation study.