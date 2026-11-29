The St. Louis Cardinals finished 77-85 and missed the playoffs but view the season as a success due to young core growth. With a need at third base after Nolan Gorman was not tendered, Bleacher Report suggests signing Edmundo Sosa as a reliable veteran who could compete with Thomas Saggese while supporting the rebuild.

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third base man Edmundo Sosa reacts in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Cardinals exceeded expectations this season but still fell short of making the playoffs, finishing 77-85. Despite failing to make the postseason, this season should still be viewed as a success, as St. Louis' future looks brighter with the growth of its young core. Moving forward, though, one of the Cardinals' St. Louis lacked production from its third basemen this season, with multiple players seeing significant time at the position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nolan Gorman struggled so much that the Cardinals didn't tender him a contract this offseason, and Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese were not good enough to lock down the everyday spot either. , especially with the team still in the middle of a rebuild.