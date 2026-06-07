Cardinals Skipper Oli Marmol Receives Incredible Honor

The St. Louis Cardinals have played a lot better than expected this year, especially when considering that they traded away four veterans last offseason to kick

Apr 9, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewersat American Family Field.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Imagesthan expected this year, especially when considering that they traded away four veterans last offseason to kick off a rebuild. The Cardinals enter Sunday's series finale with the Cincinnati Reds in second place in the National League Central and with a 34-28 record. A lot of the credit goes to manager Oli Marmol, who continues to find ways to make the most out of limited resources.

That even has him in early conversations for the NL Manager of the Year award. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Marmol has received a special honor from Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts and accepted a generous invitation.

"St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol, a candidate for the NL Manager of the Year award, has accepted Dave Roberts’ invitation to be on the National League coaching staff at the All-Star Game," NightengaleMarmol joins All-Star coaching staff May 21, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images The All-Stars have not been revealed yet, and that will still take some time.

However, this is a big accomplishment for Marmol. The Cardinals skipper has been at the center of some criticism from the fanbase, but the fact that Roberts, who has won three World Series titles as manager of the Dodgers invited Marmol to be a part of the coaching staff for the All-Star game shows how much Marmol has grown as a manager and how he continues to get better.

Roberts recognizes the work that Marmol has put in to be the best manager he can possibly be, and it's a testament to Marmol, who has been able to get the most out of a rebuilding roster. The Cardinals hired Marmol to replace Mike Shildt after the 2021 season. He led the Cardinals to a 93-win season and an NL Central title in 2022.

St. Louis has missed the playoffs in three straight years since then, but the Cardinals are taking a lot of steps forward with Marmol in the dugout.in St. Louis, and it's certainly an incredible honor for him to get a chance to be a part of the All-Star coaching staff this summer. The All-Star game will take place on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park, the home ballpark of the Philadelphia Phillies. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsCurt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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