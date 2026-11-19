The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly are bringing another lefty prospect to town.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On Thursday, reports surfaced on social media insinuating that the Cardinals have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with former Cleveland Guardians"Cleveland Guardians free agent LHP Steven Perez has signed a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals with an invite to MLB spring training for the 2027 season. Perez posted a 4.78 ERA this past season across 58.1 innings at AAA Columbus , striking out 24.6% of batters while walking 13.7%.

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Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports The Cardinals haven't officially announced the move just yet. So, until they do, it has to be viewed as a report, rather than a concrete transaction.by the Cardinals. Perez is a 25-year-old lefty who has been pitching professionally since 2018.

At the time, he began his professional career in thedown in the Dominican Summer League. He had a 2.04 ERA in eight appearances in his first pro season and then followed up with a 2.97 ERA in 14 appearances in 2019.

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Then, the minor league season was shut down in 2020. In 2024, Perez pitched above rookie ball for the first time and got time in Class-A and High-A and thrived to the tune of a 2.59 ERA and a 70-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

In 2025, he carried the momentum up to Double-A and logged a 1.83 ERA in 39 total appearances across High-A and Double-A. In 2026, he made it to Triple-A for the first time and had a 4.78 ERA in 47 appearances. After the 2026 season came to a close, Perez opted to exit the Cleveland organization.. Now, he's reportedly coming to St. Louis to give the Cardinals another intriguing bullpen arm.

Perez will be the second left-handed depth arm added by the organization this offseason. The Perez isn't a hurler who is going to move the needle right now. He's not a household name and hasn't pitched in the big leagues yet. But he's 25 years old and was one step away from the big leagues in 2026.

It's nearly impossible to hand out a bad minor league deal. If he comes into Spring Training and pitches and earns a spot in the majors, great.

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Then the minor league deal would immediately look like a steal. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com