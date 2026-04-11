Ravens trading for Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injuries

The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett after Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury that may require season-ending surgery and backup Tyler Huntley suffered a turf toe injury in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Baltimore Ravens are acquiring quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals after superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley suffered injuries in the team's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Because the Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, the trade will not be finalized until the weekend, according to the report. Brissett is expected to make his debut with Baltimore in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson suffered a thumb injury that put him in Injured Reserve and may potentially require season-ending surgery, while Huntley has a turf toe injury.

Also read Ravens Finalizing Trade For Jacoby Brissett With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out

Ravens Fall to Last Place in AFC North

After the loss to the Bills on Sunday, the Ravens dropped to 4-4 and fell to last place in the AFC North. With Brissett at the helm, the Cardinals were 2-5 this season. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In eight starts, he completed 193 of 305 pass attempts and added 87 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

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The trade follows Brissett being benched by the Cardinals on Sunday during their game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was demoted to Arizona's emergency third quarterback and benched in the third quarter. Brissett left after just one play in that game. Trailing 17-3, Arizona turned to backup Gardner Minshew, who rallied the team to a 33-30 overtime win.

The Cardinals are expected to receive compensation in return for Brissett, though it is unknown what they will get. Arizona will move forward with Minshew as their starter after his impressive comeback win. The Ravens will be the seventh team Brissett has played for, and Baltimore hopes he can keep the team in the playoff race.

Brissett Career Path to Baltimore

Over his 11 NFL seasons, he has suited up for the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Browns, and Commanders in addition to the Cardinals, with the Ravens soon to be added to that list. Brissett, a journeyman signal-caller, entered the league in 2016 and assumed the Arizona QB1 role in 2025 after eventually agreeing to a reworked deal. He has started multiple games for several teams and will now bring that experience to Baltimore.

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In place of Jackson and Huntley against the Bills, Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception. Fagnano suffered an ankle injury and was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report but was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday. The Ravens have not announced the trade officially, but it is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Trade Aims to Boost Playoff Hopes

Brissett's experience and recent performance make him a viable option to fill in for the injured quarterbacks. The trade deadline is approaching, and the Ravens are making a decisive move to address their quarterback situation. Brissett's addition could be crucial for their playoff hopes. This trade marks another chapter in Brissett's career, as he continues to be a reliable option for teams in need.

The Ravens are betting on his ability to lead their offense in a critical part of the season.