St. Louis Cardinals need starting pitching. Kris Bubic's big deal hurts St. Louis. Shane Bieber, Jack Flaherty, Patrick Sandoval, Lucas Giolito, and Dustin May are top targets.

The St. Louis Cardinals must immediately redirect their free agent strategy after the Cleveland Guardians secured veteran starter Kris Bubic on a one-year contract worth $17.5 million for the 2027 season. This agreement removes a viable option from the market at a price point that many industry observers consider surprisingly high given the pitcher's limited recent workload. The decision forces the Cardinals to navigate a competitive landscape of available arms while seeking a cost-effective solution to fill a significant hole in their starting rotation.

Bubic appeared in just fourteen games during the 2026 campaign, logging nine starts across stints with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers while posting a 3.76 earned run average. The Guardians are explicitly banking on a statistical rebound to his elite 2025 form, where he recorded a 2.55 ERA in twenty starts. This bold move by the Cleveland front office defies current market trends for pitchers with limited recent game action and leaves St. Louis to find alternative targets who offer similar upside.

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Shane Bieber now stands out as the premier option for St. Louis, offering the highest upside among all available free agent starters. The former Cy Young Award winner is thirty-one years old and played for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, appearing in eleven starts during that campaign. Despite the limited workload, Bieber's historical performance, physical prime, and elite pedigree make him an ideal candidate for a team seeking a true number one starter.

The Cardinals should view Bieber as their primary target because his talent level far exceeds that of other available veterans. Securing a short-term deal with Bieber would provide immediate stability and high-level production to their rotation. This addition would address one of the most critical needs for the organization heading into the 2027 season, providing a reliable ace without overextending their payroll on long-term commitments.

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Jack Flaherty presents a unique opportunity for the franchise due to his previous tenure with the team and existing familiarity with its baseball operations. Flaherty spent more than six seasons as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles during the 2023 season. Now thirty-one years old, he is coming off a 2026 campaign where he recorded a 4.48 ERA in twenty appearances for the Detroit Tigers.

Despite the mediocre recent numbers, Flaherty's familiarity with the organization could make re-signing him a logical and low-friction move. The Cardinals know his capabilities and limitations, which significantly reduces the risk associated with adding a new piece to the roster. His existing relationship with the team could facilitate a smoother transition back to the Midwest, providing a pitcher who understands their culture and expectations.

Patrick Sandoval and Lucas Giolito represent high-upside, low-cost options that fit the mold of bounce-back candidates. Sandoval, who last played for the Boston Red Sox, posted a 5.12 ERA in fifteen appearances in 2026 after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury. However, he will be a year removed from those injury issues in 2027, and his 2.91 ERA in twenty-seven starts during 2022 demonstrates his immense raw talent.

Similarly, Lucas Giolito logged a 3.41 ERA in twenty-six starts in 2025 before making just seven appearances with the San Diego Padres in 2026. Both pitchers fit the mold of high-ceiling arms who could benefit from a full offseason of preparation and recovery. The Cardinals should consider these veterans as valuable assets who can provide significant production without demanding a heavy financial commitment from their payroll.

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Walker Buehler remains one of the most underrated players in the current free agent market, despite being a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. At thirty-two years old, Buehler had a solid 2026 season with the San Diego Padres, posting a 4.63 ERA in thirty-two starts while staying healthy. His previous struggles with the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies in 2025 were partly due to lingering injury effects.

Now fully recovered and one year removed from those troubles, Buehler has the potential to return to his elite form. Few people have discussed Buehler extensively this offseason, creating a potential market inefficiency that the St. Louis Cardinals are well-positioned to exploit. Signing Buehler would add a proven winner and a young, athletic arm to their pitching staff, addressing the rotation with a player who still believes in his ability to turn things around.

The Cardinals must act swiftly to fill the gap left by Bubic's departure to Cleveland. With several high-quality veterans still available, the organization has the flexibility to negotiate short-term deals that minimize financial risk. Pursuing targets like Bieber, Flaherty, and Buehler allows St. Louis to maintain a competitive edge while ensuring their pitching staff remains viable for the upcoming 2027 campaign.

Each potential signing offers a distinct path to rotational stability, whether through elite ace talent or proven bounce-back candidates. The front office must weigh the risks associated with injury history against the potential rewards of returning players. By leveraging the current market inefficiencies and pursuing smart, short-term investments, the Cardinals can build a competitive rotation despite missing out on Kris Bubic.