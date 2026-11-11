Cardinals name rookie Carson Beck starter as Gardner Minshew II out for season with elbow injury

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed Carson Beck will make his first NFL regular-season start after Gardner Minshew II suffered a season-ending ulnar collateral ligament injury in Week 9. Beck, a rookie from Miami and Georgia, will start at quarterback for the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur announced Wednesday that rookie Carson Beck will take over as the starting quarterback, and that Gardner Minshew II is out for the season with an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his elbow.

Minshew will undergo surgery Wednesday. Beck had been the No. 3 quarterback before the Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett last week, which made him Minshew's backup in Week 9. Now he will make his first NFL regular-season start. His first reps as the No. 1 quarterback with the rest of the starters will come this week.

Also read Carson Beck In Line For First NFL Start As Cardinals Place Gardner Minshew On IR

Coach Praises Beck Maturity and Development

LaFleur said Beck has been a pro since he was drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and was mature when the Cardinals drafted him. LaFleur credited the cultures at Georgia and Miami for his development. He added that he is looking forward to seeing Beck operate the offense.

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"You never really know until you get to the live bullets on Sunday," LaFleur told reporters of Beck. "But just the way he goes about his business, whether it's been from OTAs through training camp before he got hurt, obviously, seeing him operate there in that first half plus the one possession in the second half during the Hall of Fame Game.

" LaFleur also praised Beck's work ethic with Arizona and the effort he has put in to become game-ready. "He's been a pro since he's been here," LaFleur said. "He puts in the exact amount of work that he needs. And then from a physical standpoint, he'll obviously get 100 percent of the reps.

Beck College Career at Georgia and Miami

" The 24-year-old quarterback spent six years playing college football, five at Georgia and his final season at Miami. Beck did not take over as the full-time starter until his junior season at Georgia and transferred to Miami after regressing during his senior season. Beck led the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where Miami lost to Indiana.

In 16 games, he completed 72.4 percent of his passes, which led the ACC, for 3,813 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Beck saw limited preseason action due to a rib injury but impressed in the Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers in August. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards with one touchdown in that game.

The Carolina Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals 33-30 in the Hall of Fame Game, highlighted by the quarterback play of Beck and Haynes King. His first NFL regular-season start will come against the Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Beck warmed up before the Cardinals' win over the Rams on Oct. 18, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and also warmed up before Arizona's loss to the Seahawks on Nov. 8, 2026 in Seattle.

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Path to Start Mixed with Draft Concerns

The Cardinals' quarterback shuffle began when the previous starter was benched and traded to the Ravens before Minshew stepped in. Minshew then suffered the season-ending ulnar collateral ligament injury in Week 9. Beck's path to the NFL has drawn mixed reviews from draft analysts. Some NFL teams viewed him as a bit of a loner.

One NFC coordinator told Breer that "He's talented enough, smooth, on time, sees it well, he's smart, probably the smartest kid in the class. But the personality is tough. I wouldn't touch him.

" Despite those concerns, LaFleur has been impressed with Beck's work ethic and readiness. The coach said Beck's physical preparation will now include getting 100 percent of the reps with the first-team offense. Beck's college career included five seasons at Georgia, where he did not become the full-time starter until his junior season, and one season at Miami after transferring.

He led the Hurricanes to the national championship game and posted the top completion percentage in the ACC in his final college season.