The Arizona Cardinals are changing things up.

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, down and depleted, keep trying to find ways to shift their lineup in hopes of finding the best way to win.

That includes making their fifth starting lineup change along the offensive line in their last seven games. Hoping to pull off a massive upset at Arrowhead, the Cardinals are replacing starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson with Jayden Williams against theWilkinson has been fairly disappointing as Arizona's starting right tackle after signing with the Cardinals in free agency this past offseason. His Pro Football Focus grade of 59.1 ranks 58th out of 72 eligible NFL tackles.

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Wilkinson has allowed 22 pressures, ten quarterback hits and four sacks in pass protection while his run-blocking grade is just outside of the bottom ten of NFL offensive tackles. Meanwhile, left tackle has been something of a turnstile with starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. going down with a season-ending injury. Both Williams and Fryar have spent time at the position. Yet with Arizona just 3-7, the Cardinals are hoping to find some sort of success upfront.

Williams, a seventh-round pick that was a pleasant training camp surprise, has earned the respect of Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur. Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jayden Williams blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “We got a lot of confidence in this young man. He’s wise beyond his years.

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He’s going to get a start a little quicker than we were anticipating but here we are," LaFleur said of Williams back in October. Williams hasn't flashed much better stats in his small sample size, though his youth and upside just might make him a better option.

"We've talked about this but football is not too big for him," former Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters earlier this season on Williams. "The NFL is not too big for him. His ability to just go out there- he doesn’t say much, but he gives you those looks of he’s going to take care of business.

I remember when he was first starting, I kind of said, ‘Hey, if you need anything from me, whether that’s step up or change the cadence or whatever, just tell me. ’ "His response was, ‘If I’m talking to you, I’m doing something wrong. ’ That held a lot of weight for me and he gave me a lot of comfort. So, he is perfect to me.

"Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!