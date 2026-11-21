The Arizona Cardinals made their final call on Carson Beck.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are officially ruling out Carson Beck for their Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.with back spasms, now has the door shut on his availability as the Cardinals prepare for their road test at Arrowhead. This officially places Josh Johnson as the Cardinals' starter, which will be Arizona's fourth different quarterback in as many games.

Also read Cardinals QB Carson Beck Limited With Back Spasms, May Miss Week 11 vs Chiefs

Johnson, 40, was just signed from Cincinnati's practice squad weeks ago. Now, he's on his 15th NFL team after being drafted in 2008.

"You've got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like has," LaFleur said. "He is incredible in the quarterback room. He's incredible for the starter. He's incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real.

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He's mature, and he can still sling it. He's been in this league. It's not like he was just on the street.

"Meanwhile, Beck is fresh off his first NFL start — though this is the second time he's dealt with back spasms this season. "I can't answer that because you just treat it. You go with the people that know what they're doing to treat it, and it's not like it's the first time he's dealt with it," LaFleur said when asked if there was any preventative measures the Cardinals could take.

"So he's going about his business. He's going to handle it just like he does preparing for a football game, just like he does playing a football game. So we'll see. We'll see more tomorrow.

"DONNIE DRUIN Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!