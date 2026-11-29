Cardinals Mailbag: What's The Latest on Carson Beck?
The Arizona Cardinals have questions to answer. Their fans demand some answers.
Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cardinals play host to the Washington Commanders in Week 12 with a bare-bones crew and little hope remaining for their on-field product despiteThat's unfortunate, because Beck really needed to impress down this stretch to convince the Cardinals to shy away from pursuing other quarterback options next offseason — where Arizona has massive cap space and top draft capital to make a move, if so desired. Beck has looked good on the field in the small sample size we've seen.
However the best ability is availability, and that's something he's struggled to provide in a pivotal rookie season where he couldn't really afford to sit and develop. I think Beck will return to play next week against Philadelphia. Big picture? He really has to impress in this final stretch of games.
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