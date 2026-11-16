Cardinals Loss to Rams Highlights Rookie QB Beck Performance and Defensive Collapse

Arizona Cardinals dropped a 34-6 game to the Los Angeles Rams on November 15, 2026. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck showed promise despite the score, while defensive coordinator Nick Rallis faces scrutiny.

Rookie quarterback Carson Beck started his first career game for the Arizona Cardinals on November 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. His debut against the Los Angeles Rams ended in a 34-6 loss, a result that continues a difficult trend for the franchise. Despite the lopsided final score, the on-field performance of Beck and the initial dominance of the Cardinals defense revealed underlying complexities that statistics alone failed to capture.

Carson Beck's Debut Performance Analysis

Carson Beck completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions during the game. While these numbers might seem poor on paper, they do not fully reflect his actual execution or decision-making under pressure. His first interception was not his fault; he delivered an accurate pass to an open wideout, but the ball bounced off the receiver's hands and was intercepted by Rams safety Kamren Kinchens.

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His second interception resulted from a spectacular play by Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey, who made an amazing catch while Beck was targeting Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier. Beck could have checked to other options, but Bailey's defensive effort was exceptional. Beck also distinguished himself by avoiding conservative play-calling often seen in rookies. He pushed the ball downfield more frequently, including a 31-yard pass to wideout Devin Duvernay that had 23 air yards before the catch.

Cardinals Offensive Strategy and Coaching Critique

The absence of star receivers for both teams shifted the focus to tight ends. While Los Angeles tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee both scored touchdowns, Arizona tight end Michael McBride was limited. McBride caught only three passes for 37 yards with no touchdowns, marking his second-lowest receiving output of the season. This poor performance was attributed to coaching decisions rather than player effort.

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Head coach Mike LaFleur was criticized for failing to adjust the game plan knowing that top receivers would be sidelined. LaFleur did not maximize the opportunities for McBride, who had struggled to find consistent production throughout the season. This lack of adaptation contributed significantly to the Cardinals' inability to sustain drives and score points against a tough Rams defense.

Defensive Collapse Against Matthew Stafford

The Arizona defense began the game strongly, holding the Rams to field goals and stuffing their run game for most of the first half. They even intercepted Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford, creating a scenario where the Cardinals could have trailed only by a field goal at halftime. The defense looked Super Bowl-caliber during this stretch, keeping the game competitive.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically after Carson Beck's second interception with 43 seconds left in the first half. The Rams scored a touchdown to take a 17-3 lead into the break. In the second half, the defense spiraled, allowing Stafford to look comfortable and efficient. The Rams added another 17 points, finishing with 34 total, exposing critical vulnerabilities in the secondary and front seven.

Coaching Staff Scrutiny After Back-to-Back Losses

The loss extends a pattern of inconsistent halves for the Cardinals, who have struggled to maintain performance levels across full games. The defensive performance, particularly in the second half, has drawn significant criticism. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is facing intense pressure, with many arguing that the front office should make a change after such a disastrous showing.

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Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is also under scrutiny due to the back-to-back poor offensive outputs. With a high volume of injuries affecting the roster, the coaching staff is expected to find solutions. The team's inability to execute in crucial moments suggests a need for immediate strategic adjustments to avoid further decline in the standings.