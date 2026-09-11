Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Out for Season with Neck Fracture, Placed on IR

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a neck fracture in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a neck fracture in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The team officially placed him on injured reserve Tuesday. First-year coach Mike LaFleur announced the injury Monday, calling it a surprise. LaFleur said the injury occurred on the fourth play of the game, and Wilson continued to play through it. He caught a 17-yard pass and landed on his head after being tackled by Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Also read Fantasy Football Injury Impact: With Michael Wilson Done for the Season, Who Replaces Him in Arizona's Offense?

Wilson Plays Through Neck Injury

Wilson finished with six catches for 60 yards in the 17-3 loss. He said during the game he kind of had a kink in his neck, but he is such a warrior you did not think much of it, LaFleur told reporters Monday.

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Then obviously when the adrenaline wore down and he got his test today, that is when we knew. Wilson signed a three-year, $75 million extension before Week 1 after emerging as the Cardinals top wide receiver. In nine games this season, he had 51 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he posted 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 26-year-old was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2023. He had his first 1,000-yard season last year and played through two broken ribs earlier this season. The Cardinals have now lost their top three receivers. Kendrick Bourne is out for the year with an ankle injury, and former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Houston Texans in October.

Cardinals Threatened at Wide Receiver

With Wilson injured and Harrison traded, Arizona is dangerously thin at wide receiver. Simi Fehoko, Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil and Harrison Wallace are the four remaining wide receivers on the active roster. LaFleur said Wilson's injury creates opportunities for other players to step up and show what they can do. The lack of wide receiver options will likely mean even more targets for superstar tight end Trey McBride.

LaFleur also said quarterback Gardner Minshew is having tests on his ailing throwing arm, and the team should know more on his status later this week. The Cardinals recently traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, so rookie Carson Beck would start if Minshew is unable to play. Beck would face difficult circumstances. Star rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is on injured reserve, and the teams wide receiver group consists largely of unproven players.

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Minshew Status and Beck Prospect

If Minshew cannot play this weekend, it would open the door for Beck to get his first regular-season NFL action. Arizona (3-6) will try to snap a 10-game home losing streak when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Seahawks win over the Cardinals was described by Seattle players and coaches as a gritty effort, with Drew Lock battling an injury and Zach Charbonnet returning to the lineup.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald, Lock, DeMarcus Lawrence and others reacted to the hard-fought win, highlighting the teams resilience. The Cardinals, meanwhile, must regroup without their top receiving threat as they try to turn their season around.