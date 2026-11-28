The St. Louis Cardinals are shopping one of their former top prospects.

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II walks during the third inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday May 27, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect"The Cardinals are also listening on outfielder Victor Scott II, though it’s uncertain they’ll find a partner," Rosenthal, Woo and Sammon wrote.

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"Scott has elite speed and is a solid defender but spent half of the season in Triple A and hit just .193 with a .523 OPS in 80 big-league games. Still, at just 25 with several years of team control remaining, he appears blocked in St. Louis and could serve as a depth outfielder for another club.