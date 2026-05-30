Cardinals Legend Ensures 'Tarps Off' Craze Stays Alive

A few weeks ago, a trend began at a St. Louis Cardinals game with the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team in attendance. Out of nowhere, the team ripped off th

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images A few weeks ago, a trend began at a St. Louis Cardinals game with the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team in attendance. Out of nowhere, the team ripped off their shirts and began waving them around, and the Cardinals ultimately completed another comeback win. They appeared at two more games, both of which the Cardinals won. And so, the trend has stuck around in St. Louis.

The Cardinals returned home for a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, and the trend was alive and well.

'Tarps Off' isn't going anywhere Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FOX Sports Midwest analyst Al Hrabosky attends the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Hrabosky certainly got the crowd into it on Friday night, and sure enough, the Cardinals ended up pulling off anotherover their hated rivals.

But it ultimately goes to show that this trend isn't going away in St. Louis, and to have a Cardinals Hall of Famer lead the charge was just enough to get the crowd excited and ready to go for what is likely the most crucial series of the season for St. Louis so far.. But perhaps all they needed was a little "tarps off" magic to get themselves going again.

The Cardinals are now 30-25 and still sit 4 1/2 games back of first place in the National League Central, but they are now in second place and hold the third NL wild card spot. Almost every time there has been a "tarps off" moment at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals have been able to win games, and it might just be a good luck charm for the Cardinals, who have performed far better than expected this season.

It's a new way for fans to have fun at the ballpark, especially in the middle of a rebuild, and it has energized the fanbase and the city. Hrabosky only added to the fun on Friday night, and it ultimately shows that this craze isn't leaving St. Louis anytime soon.

It was the start of a movement and a rallying cry, and now the vibes are much different and better at Busch Stadium that they had been the past several years. It will be interesting to see where this goes, but it certainly is a good way for Cardinals fans to have fun. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsCurt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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